Warriors veteran reveals extreme offseason measure to completely reinvent career
After a disappointing season that saw him removed from the starting lineup and even the rotation altogether, Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney knows he has to reinvent his game to continue in the NBA.
There was genuine speculation on Looney's future following last season, with the 3x NBA champion holding a team option on his contract that was ultimately picked up despite conjecture to the contrary.
Warriors center Kevon Looney has revealed the length's he's gone to in order to improve his offense
While Looney has already outlined his desire to start shooting the ball this season, the 10-year big man has now revealed the extreme measures he's taken in the past few months to help revolutionize his game.
A noticeably slimmer looking Looney said he's been getting up 400-500 three-pointers per day during the offseason, telling reporters at media day that he doesn't want his offense to be the reason he can't be on the floor.
"I want to try my best to be on the floor as much as possible and being able to shoot the ball, being able to score is a big thing in the NBA," Looney said. "You can't play if you can't do that. I'm just trying to improve and extend my career as much as possible."
Shooting 400-500 threes per day during the offseason is notable for someone who's 10 years into their career and never been known for that aspect of their game. The historically successful front court pairing of Looney and Draymond Green became unplayable from early last season, with the lack of spacing proving a major concern as the 28-year-old averaged just 4.5 points following a career-best season in 2022-23.
After a high school and collegiate career when he was known for some of his perimeter play, injuries somewhat forced Looney into becoming the bruising interior player we've seen consistently over the past few years.
He is a combined 10-of-60 from three-point range over his first nine seasons, including attempting just one shot from beyond the arc in each of the last three years. Even the mid-range attempts have reduced significantly for the 6'9" big man -- he took just 22 shots from 10 feet or beyond last season, down from 29 in 2022-23 and 55 in 2021-22.
Looney is still expected to be behind second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis in Steve Kerr's rotation to start the season, with training camp and preseason providing an opportunity to showcase his new skillset and play his way back into a solidified role on a deep Warriors team.