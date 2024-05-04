Warriors' veteran pours cold water on chance of blockbuster acquisition
After attempting a blockbuster deal for LeBron James at February’s trade deadline, the idea of the Golden State Warriors acquiring the four-time MVP has again resurfaced following the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit.
James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, with the 39-year-old only adding fuel to the speculation by failing to publicly commit to the Lakers in the wake of their defeat to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.
Many believe that’s nothing but a ploy by James to pressure the franchise into significant change, starting with head coach Darvin Ham who officially lost his job on Friday after two years in the role.
Draymond Green has seemingly poured cold water on the idea of the Golden State Warriors adding LeBron James this offseason.
The likelihood of James opting in or signing a new deal with the Lakers remains strong, and that’s the perspective of Warrior veteran Draymond Green in recent comments on his podcast on Thursday.
" I don’t quite see him leaving L.A. Just don’t really see it. Just my opinion. But we shall see what happens with that."- Draymond Green
Green was one of the key players involved in Golden State’s secret play for the Laker superstar in February, including reportedly messaging he and James’ manager, Rich Paul, in the hopes that he would convince the 19-time All-Star of a move to the Bay.
The proposition was ultimately met with little reciprocating interest, though some believe it won’t be the last time the Warriors explore such a move. Green seemingly poured cold water on that idea with his latest comments, not that he’d say any different even if there was another secret (synonym) push for James behind the scenes.
After competing against each other in four-straight NBA Finals, Green and James have developed a close relationship in recent years. James and Warrior superstar Stephen Curry will join forces for Team USA at the Olympics this summer, with many fans still harbouring hopes of the duo playing together at the NBA level before their legendary careers are out.