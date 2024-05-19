Warriors' veteran provides realistic albeit underwhelming expectation on Bronny James
Despite being widely viewed as a second-round pick, Bronny James' name alone is making him one of the most discussed players in this year's draft. Now, Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green has provided his take on the 19-year-old's future.
While some like NBA legend Kevin Garnett -- who mentioned James in the same sentence as Kobe Bryant -- have hyped up his prospects, Green is a little more conservative in his pre-draft analysis.
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green has given a realistic albeit underwhelming expectation for Bronny James' career
Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green outlined his belief that while it may take some time, James has what it takes to become a good back up point guard in the league.
"He has more than enough attributes and tools and things about him that will make him a good backup point guard, at least...At worst, we know he's probably going to be capable."- Draymond Green
While a late second-round pick developing into a long-term backup point guard would actually be a great result, it's not the outcome many fans would be envisaging given James' pedigree and the discussion surrounding him.
As unfair as it may be, 'Bronny' is always going to be compared to his father who has one of the best resumes of all-time as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP, 20-time All-Star and 19-time All-NBA selection.
While the father-son duo will be naturally linked together, more comparisons to other legends like Bryant is painting a completely unrealistic projection of who the younger James can become. Green's more realistic evaluation may not grab as many headlines, but it's certainly one that fans should put more weight into.
James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes during his freshman season at USC, but has rose up draft boards after an impressive showing at the recent combine. ESPN currently has James as the 54th ranked prospect in this year's draft, with the Warriors owning the 52nd pick as a potential destination for the 6'1" guard.