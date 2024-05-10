Warriors' veteran responds to 'ridiculous' question on NBA's best point guard
Jalen Brunson may have ascended to one of the best point guards in the NBA over the past two seasons, but the New York Knicks lead man has yet to hit the pinnacle according to Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green.
Brunson shook off a foot issue that saw him sidelined for much of the first-half of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, helping the Knicks to a come from behind victory thanks to 24 points in the second-half.
Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green has leapt to the defense of teammate Stephen Curry in the debate for the NBA's best point guard
Many believed the Knicks' four-year, $104 million contract for Brunson in the 2022 offseason was a major overpay, yet it's proven anything but as the former second-round pick continues to defy all expectation.
Green was asked on his podcast whether the former Maverick had become the NBA's best point guard, to which the four-time All-Star vehemently came to the defense of teammate Stephen Curry.
"F**k no. Steph Curry in the NBA. Dude are you crazy? Next. That's ridiculous. Steph Curry still in the NBA. Still Great. Come on. Luka Doncic is also a point guard."- Draymond Green
Brunson's statistics actually compare fairly well to Curry's this season, having averaged a little over two points more at 28.7 per game. He also shot a better percentage from the floor and only slightly less from three-point range, while averaging 6.7 assists to Curry's 5.1.
Aside from the numbers, no one could question Brunson's impact given New York have reached a 2-0 lead in the second-round without their second-best player in Julius Randle. The 27-year-old has averaged a league-high 35.6 points in the playoffs so far, along with 4.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
Is Brunson capable of leading the Knicks all the way to a championship? That's a belief Green has pushed against in recent weeks, and as impressive as they've been, New York are still significant outsiders to go all the way.
Curry led the Warriors to a title less than two years ago and has remained at an All-NBA level ever since. That deserves respect and the mantle of the league's best point guard, even if there'll come a point soon enough where the 36-year-old will relinquish it.