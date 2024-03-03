Warriors vs. Celtics NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, March 3 (Can Warriors cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics matchup in the NBA on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
With the Los Angeles Lakers losing on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and just 2.5 games out of the No. 6 spot heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Boston Celtics.
Golden State is a massive underdog in this game against Boston – partially because Steph Curry (knee) is questionable. The Celtics are also playing some elite basketball, winning 10 straight games to open up an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference.
Boston lost to the Warriors by six in Golden State, but can the team split the season series with a win at home? Curry’s status is going to be huge in this game, but there is also a key trend for the Warriors to bet in this one.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup:
Warriors vs. Celtics odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Celtics how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 3
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Warriors record: 32-27
- Celtics record: 47-12
Warriors vs. Celtics injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Brandin Podziemski – questionable
- Gui Santos – probable
- Andrew Wiggins – out
Celtics injury report
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jordan Walsh – out
- Neemias Queta – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison –out
Warriors vs. Celtics key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson: If Curry (questionable) misses this game, the Warriors are going to need more from Klay Thompson. Klay returned to the starting lineup with Podziemski missing the team’s last game, but he’s had some huge scoring games (35, 25, 23) off the bench this season. If Klay gets hot, Golden State is tough to beat.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: In Boston’s win over Dallas, Tatum went nuclear in the second half, finishing with 32 points while shooting an impressive 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. While his scoring numbers are down this season, Tatum has clearly bought into Boston’s stronger roster, moving the ball to get everyone involved. It’ll be interesting to see how he proceeds against Golden State with Wiggins – likely the Warriors best wing defender – out for this game.
Warriors vs. Celtics prediction and pick
Boston has been on fire as of late, but I can’t fade the Warriors – if Curry plays – as road underdogs.
This season, Golden State has been elite to bet on when away from home, going a league-best 10-4 against the spread as road dogs.
The Warriors have looked solid on their road trip, winning outright against New York and Toronto as favorites – covering in both of those games as well.
Boston is a different animal, but over the last 10 games, Golden State is sixth in the NBA in net rating. Boston is No. 1 in that category, but the team isn’t a guarantee to cover as a double-digit favorite at home, going 17-14 ATS as home favorites overall this season.
As long as Curry plays, the Warriors are worth a bet to keep this game within 11 points. If he sits, it’s going to be tough to trust the Golden State side.
Pick: Warriors +11 (-110)
