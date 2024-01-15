Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA expert prediction and odds for MLK Day (Bet Golden State)
The Warriors have struggled, losing three of its last four. Will Golden State bounce back in Memphis in Draymond Green’s return?
Golden State is in unfamiliar territory, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference after losing three of its last four games. The Warriors will visit Memphis on Monday and Utah on Wednesday to finish a four-game road trip before hosting five straight to finish the month. Can Golden State bounce back in the return of Draymond Green from suspension?
Memphis had a three-game winning streak earlier this month, but the Grizzlies have been decimated by injuries, losing star Ja Morant for the season and guards Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane for six weeks. Memphis has lost two straight at home, falling to the Clippers and Knicks.
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Grizzlies how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Warriors record: 18-21
- Grizzlies record: 14-25
Warriors vs. Grizzlies injury reports
Golden State Warriors injury report
- Moses Moody (calf): out
Memphis Grizzlies injury report
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee): questionable
- Santi Aldama (knee): out
Warriors vs. Grizzlies key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green: Green is coming off a 16-game suspension at a time when Golden State’s defense needs him the most. The four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and former Defensive Player of the Year can help bolster a unit that has allowed 133.5 points over the last four games and has struggled out of the gate, yielding 70-plus points four times in the last six contests. The Warriors rank No. 22 in overall scoring defense this season, giving up 118.2 points.
Memphis Grizzlies
GG Jackson II: With the Grizzlies’ mounting injuries, the 19-year-old rookie had to play 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s 12-point home loss to the Knicks. Jackson turned in a career-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and a pair of blocks. As Memphis takes a look at its young talent for the rest of the season, Jackson will have an elevated role.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies prediction and pick
Memphis was building some momentum with the return of Morant and a stretch of four wins in five games earlier this month, but injuries have taken their toll. With a wrench thrown into its rotation, the Grizzlies couldn’t cover as large home underdogs against the Clippers and Knicks in their last two games.
While the Warriors are dealing with injuries in its backcourt with Chris Paul and Gary Payton II out multiple weeks, they’re in a good bounce-back spot against the shorthanded Grizzlies and the return of Green should help Steve Kerr’s club on and off the court. Lay the points with Golden State.
