Warriors vs. Hornets NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, March 29 (Trust Golden State)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors-Charlotte Hornets matchup in the NBA on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are hanging on to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, beating the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Now, the team enters a must-win matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, who have lost seven of their last 10 games but pulled off an upset against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Golden State has thrived as a road favorite, going 12-4 ATS, but can it cover this number tonight?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for Friday’s game:
Warriors vs. Hornets odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Hornets how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast
- Warriors record: 38-34
- Hornets record: 18-54
Warriors vs. Hornets injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Jonathan Kuminga – questionable
- Dario Saric – questionable
Hornets injury report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Davis Bertans – probable
- Seth Curry – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Mark Williams – out
Warriors vs. Hornets key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
as Steph Curry: The Warriors are going to go as far Steph Curry takes them, and this should be a favorable matchup for him against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Curry hasn’t shot well in his last two games, but he’s at least three shots from deep in each of his last nine games.
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: Brandon Miller put on a show in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, putting 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.
Warriors vs. Hornets prediction and pick
This game is a must-win for Golden State, and I think the team can not only win – but win big on Friday night.
As I mentioned earlier, the Warriors have dominated when favored at home this season, while the Hornets are just 15-15 against the spread as home underdogs, losing those matchups by an average margin of 8.1 points per game.
I am worried a bit about Kuminga’s status on Friday, but the Warriors took down a much more talented Orlando team without him and Draymond Green (ejected early) on Wednesday night.
Charlotte ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 30th in net rating while Golden State comes into this game with the seventh-best net rating on the road in the NBA.
As long as Curry is out there, Golden State should be able to run the Hornets out of the gym tonight.
Pick: -12 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
