Warriors vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Thursday, Feb. 29 (Golden State stays hot at MSG)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Warriors-Knicks.
Golden State continues a four-game road trip in The Mecca Thursday night. The Warriors, currently No. 10 in the Western Conference, have won 11 of their last 14 games and will look to pull off an upset as small favorites at Madison Square Garden.
Just over three weeks ago, the Knicks had won 16 of 19 games but have hit a February slide. Following Tuesday’s home loss to New Orleans, New York has dropped six of its last eight games, but are still firmly in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s matchup with a best bet.
Warriors vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 29
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Warriors record: 30-27
- Knicks record: 35-24
Warriors vs. Knicks injury report
Golden State Warriors
- Andrew Wiggins (personal): out
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson (neck): questionable
Warriors vs. Knicks key players to watch
Warriors
Klay Thompson: Thompson has suffered through one of his worst seasons, but he could be turning a corner. The Splash Brother, who is shooting a career-low 37.6% from beyond the arc, is coming off back-to-back 20-point outings and has hit 14-of-32 three-pointers over the last three contests.
Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo: With Brunson sidelined against the Pelicans, DiVencenzo poured in 23 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Brunson carries a questionable tag into Thursday’s tilt with Golden State. DiVincenzo will need another nice night if Brunson can’t go for the Knicks to beat Golden State. The Villanova product has hit four-plus 3-pointers in 11 of the last 12 games, dating back to Jan. 29.
Warriors vs. Knicks prediction and pick
Two of the top-10 ATS teams in the NBA this season meet at MSG, but are going in opposite directions.
The Knicks’ only ATS win over the last 10 games came Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were missing reigning Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. Now, New York has its back against the wall with Brunson’s status up in the air, joining Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby on a lengthy injury report.
Golden State is an NBA-best 18-8 ATS on the road this season and No. 6 in overall net ranking over the last 10 games. The Warriors are actually scoring more points in away games (121.3) than at home (117.5), ranking No. 1 in the NBA in road scoring.
The shorthanded Knicks simply don’t have enough firepower to hang with the high-scoring Warriors for four quarters. Golden State’s run continues on Thursday in Manhattan. Back the Warriors as a road favorite.
