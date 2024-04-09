Warriors vs. Lakers NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 9 (Can Golden State cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers matchup in the NBA on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The biggest matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night takes place at Crypto.com Arena, as the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State has won two of the first three meetings between these teams, making this matchup crucial for the Warriors, as they could end up owning the tiebreaker over Los Angeles in the standings.
Why does this matter so much?
Well, with their recent play, the Warriors are just 1.5 games back of the No. 9 seed in the Lakers at this point in the season. Golden State has some favorable matchups (against Utah and Portland) to close out the season, so the team could make a jump into a better spot than the No. 10 seed in the West.
Los Angeles is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves without LeBron James (flu-like symptoms), which dropped it out of the No. 8 seed.
Can the Lakers bounce back at home on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Warriors vs. Lakers odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Lakers how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Warriors record: 43-35
- Lakers record: 45-34
Warriors vs. Lakers injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Gary Payton II – probable
- Dario Saric – out
- Andrew Wiggins – probable
Lakers injury report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- LeBron James – questionable
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Warriors vs. Lakers key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: Curry has given the Lakers hell this season, scoring 31, 32, and 46 points in his three matchups against them. The two-time MVP is going to be fresh in this game after sitting out Sunday’s win over Utah for rest. Curry comes into this game averaging 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis: This is a bit of a revenge matchup for Davis, who was injured in the last meeting with the Warriors. The Lakers star had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the previous matchup against Golden State, but he played less than 12 minutes in the last loss. The Lakers need him if they want to win and cover on Tuesday.
Warriors vs. Lakers prediction and pick
This isn’t an easy game to bet on, especially since there is so much at stake on both sides, but I’m going to take the points with Golden State for a few reasons.
First off, each game between these teams has been a battle, with the first matchup going to double overtime and the last meeting ending in a seven-point Warriors win.
Getting points in any way in this matchup is a win in my mind, especially since Curry has dominated Los Angeles in the 2023-24 campaign.
Plus, the Warriors are No. 4 in the NBA against the spread as a road dog this season, going 12-8. The Lakers, on the other hand, are just 14-15 ATS as home favorites.
Both teams have played well since the All-Star break, but I’m going to side with the Warriors – and chaos in the Western Conference – to at least keep this matchup close.
Pick: Warriors +2.5 (-108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.