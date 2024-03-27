Warriors vs. Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 27 (Road Warriors thrive?)
Can the Warriors win both ends of a back-to-back when they take on the Magic tonight?
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are fighting for their play-in lives when they take on the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
Golden State picked up a massive road win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, moving the team to 37-34 on the season and extending its lead over the Houston Rockets to one game.
With the Rockets also in action tonight, this is a huge game for Steph Curry and company.
As for Orlando, the team is in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game behind the New York Knicks for the No. 4 spot. The Magic have been impressive this season, making a major leap from lottery team to playoff contender.
Can Orlando spoil Golden State’s season and help its own playoff standing in the process?
Here’s how oddsmakers are viewing this game:
Warriors vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun
- Warriors record: 37-34
- Magic record: 42-29
Warriors vs. Magic injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Not submitted yet
Magic injury report
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Kevon Harris – out
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Warriors vs. Magic key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson: Back on Jan. 2 when these teams played in Golden State, Thompson scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting – one of his more efficient games of the season. The Warriors need Thompson to provide an offensive spark off the bench, and he entered Tuesday’s game averaging 17.6 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting this month. He finished with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting against Miami.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: The leap that Banchero has made this season after winning Rookie of the Year in the 2022-23 campaign, is fantastic. A first-time All-Star this season, the rising star is averaging 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, really building on his rookie season. He had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six dimes in his last meeting with the Warriors.
Warriors vs. Magic prediction and pick
There are competing trends in this game, as the Magic are the best team in the NBA as home favorites (16-4 against the spread) while the Warriors are impressive as road dogs, going 11-7 ATS.
So, how should we bet on this matchup?
I’m a little concerned about Orlando here, who lost as a home favorite to the Sacramento Kings in its last game. The Magic have been surging in the Eastern Conference standings, but it may be due to a weak schedule over the last month.
Here’s a look at Orlando’s wins since the All-Star break:
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Detroit Pistons (twice)
- Brooklyn Nets (twice)
- Utah Jazz
- Charlotte Hornets (twice)
- Washington Wizards
- Toronto Raptors (twice)
- New Orleans Pelicans
The team has lost games to New York, Indiana, and Sacramento (all over .500 teams) in that stretch while only beating two teams that are over .500 – and the Cavs game came with Donovan Mitchell out.
Essentially, Orlando has faced six of the worst teams in the NBA over the last month or so to pick up 10 of these 12 wins. I’m not sold.
Golden State needs this game to keep Houston at bay, and the Warriors have been an impressive road team this season, ranking fourth in offensive rating, 11th in defensive rating, and sixth in net rating away from Chase Center.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, but the team has thrived in that spot this season, going 8-5-1 against the spread.
Don’t be shocked if the Warriors cover the 4.5 points in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.