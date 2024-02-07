Warriors vs. Sixers NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Feb. 7 (Fade Philly?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
There’s a lot of pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey over the next few weeks, as Joel Embiid is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn meniscus after undergoing surgery on the injury.
Philly is a dreadful 4-11 when Embiid sits this season, and the team fell apart in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
Now, the Sixers get a shot at the Golden State Warriors, who have certainly fallen short of expectations in the 2023-24 season. Golden State is currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference – 1.5 games out of the No. 10 spot – despite beating the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
The team rode a strong game from Steph Curry (29 points on 12-of-24 shooting) to beat the Nets on Monday, and now Golden State is favored on the road against the Sixers.
Who has the edge in Wednesday’s matchup?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Warriors vs. Sixers odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Sixers how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Warriors record: 22-25
- Sixers record: 30-19
Warriors vs. Sixers injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Draymond Green – questionable
- Chris Paul – out
- Gary Payton II – out
- Andrew Wiggins – probable
Sixers injury report
- Nicolas Batum – out
- Robert Covington – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Joel Embiid – out
Warriors vs. Sixers key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson: Golden State won on Monday, but Thompson was benched down the stretch amid yet another rough shooting game. Klay has put together 6-for-15, 4-for-19, and 4-for-9 shooting nights in his last three games. He’s averaging 17.1 points per game but shooting just 41.5 percent from the field. He needs to turn things around if Golden State wants to go anywhere this season.
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: After putting up 51 points against the Utah Jazz without Embiid, Maxey has turned in two underwhelming showings (23 points on 8-of-23 shooting vs. Brooklyn and 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting vs. Dallas) in the Sixers’ last two losses. Without Embiid this season, Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game across 12 contests.
Warriors vs. Sixers prediction and pick
It’s rare to see Philly as an underdog at home this season, but the team has struggled so much without the reigning league MVP that it makes sense in this game.
Golden State moved to 4-4 against the spread as a road favorite this season with a win over Brooklyn, and Curry has picked up his game, scoring 25 or more points in eight of his last nine games, including a 60-point game in a loss to Atlanta.
Over their last 10 games, there is a major discrepancy between these teams in terms of net rating. Golden State is No. 8 in the league over that stretch, which is surprising since the team has posted just a 5-5 record.
Meanwhile, the Sixers are 23rd in net rating over that stretch, posting worse marks than the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Given the team’s 4-11 record without Embiid, I don’t see things getting better on Wednesday night.
Pick: Warriors -2.5 (-108)
