Warriors vs. Wizards NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Bet on Golden State)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they’ll look to keep that run going as road favorites on Tuesday against the struggling Washington Wizards, who have dropped 11 games in a row.
Golden State will get a key player back in action on Tuesday, as veteran guard Chris Paul (hand) is listed as available to return for this game.
This is the second meeting between these teams this season, as the Warriors won the first one in Golden State by 11 points. Former Warrior Jordan Poole will look to turn his season around in this game, but it’s going to be tough for a Washington team that has a disturbing trend as a home underdog in the 2023-24 season.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
I’ll get into that trend, some key players and the odds for this game in this betting preview:
Warriors vs. Wizards odds, spread and total
Warriors vs. Wizards how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 29-27
- Wizards record: 9-48
Warriors vs. Wizards injury reports
Warriors injury report
- Gui Santos – out
Wizards injury report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Corey Kispert – questionable
- Isaiah Livers – out
- Landry Shamet – questionable
Warriors vs. Wizards key players to watch
Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson: Thompson had one of his better games this season on Sunday against Denver, scoring 23 points and making five 3-pointers in the Warriors’ loss. Since moving to the bench, Thompson is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from 3.
Washington Wizards
Jordan Poole: A former Warrior, Poole shot 7-for-21 from the field and scored 25 points in the first meeting. He’s really struggling this season shooting the ball (39.9 percent from the field, 30.9 percent from 3) while averaging just 16.1 points per game. Poole is coming off a 31-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s been very up and down this season.
Warriors vs. Wizards prediction and pick
Golden State is a must-bet in this spot for me for multiple reasons.
Let’s start with the Wizards' struggles at home.
- Washington is just 8-15 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
- The Wizards rank dead last in defensive rating at home this season.
- The Wizards ranks 28th in the NBA in offensive rating at home this season.
- The Wizards rank dead least in the NBA in rebounding percentage at home this season.
Need I go on?
Washington has shockingly been worse at Capital One Arena than it has been on the road, and that’s an issue against a Golden State team that has played some solid basketball on the road in the 2023-24 campaign.
The Warriors enter this game with a 7-4 ATS record as road favorites, and the team is 13-12 overall away from Chase Center.
The addition of Paul into the rotation is huge for Golden State, who is thriving with Klay Thompson accepting a bench role. .
I expect Golden State to win – and win easily – in Washington.
Pick: Warriors -11 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.