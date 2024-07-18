Warriors wing celebrates new contract with standout performance in blowout victory
Daeqwon Plowden has celebrated his new contract with another standout performance in Summer League, helping the Golden State Warriors to their sixth-straight victory with a 96-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Having signed a two-way deal with the franchise on Tuesday, Plowden continued his hot form with 11 points in the first-half (3-of-5 three-point shooting) as the Warriors again controlled the game from the tip.
Daeqwon Plowden and Pat Spencer have led the Golden State Warriors to another blowout victory in the NBA Summer League
Playing without key duo Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, both of who have been rested from the remainder of Summer League, it was Plowden and fellow two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer who led the way.
Golden State started the game on a 15-4 run before resisting Cleveland's come back attempt with a 14-4 run to close the first half, giving them a 54-38 lead at the main interval. Spencer continued to orchestrate the offense in the second half, taking on the role vacated by Podziemski to help extend the lead beyond 20 early in the fourth-quarter.
The Cavaliers finished the game on an 18-6 run, making the 96-85 final score look far more competitive than it was in reality. It was a team-orientated performance from the Warriors, with Plowden leading the way with 16 points on the evening.
The 25-year-old shot an efficient 6-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-9 from three-point range, also adding seven rebounds and finishing as a +12 in his 25 minutes. After missing the last few games through injury, Spencer did his best Podziemski impression by stuffing the box score with 13 points (5-of-6 shooting), five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 27 minutes.
Forward Jackson Rowe had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 3-of-6 from three-point range, finishing as a game-high +22 in 28 minutes. Starting center Roman Sorkin took advantage of Jackson-Davis' absence, recording a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in 24 minutes.
Eight Golden State players scored at least nine points, underpinning the evenness of the performance as the team shot 48.5% from the floor and 39.4% from three-point range. Their defense again strangled the opposition, with Cleveland limited to 38% shooting and 31% from beyond the arc.
The win was made even more impressive given key rotation forward Kevin Knox II was also out, while 52nd overall pick Quinten Post is still yet to make his debut as he recovers from a minor foot injury. The Warriors final scheduled game at Summer League will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.