West rival "going in other direction" could open star trade possibility for Warriors
The likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James have already been speculated as potential targets for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, but it's highly unlikely the franchise can get its hands on one of the all-time greats.
That doesn't mean the Warriors' can't manufacture a trade for another star to complement Stephen Curry, with the trade market set to be active this summer according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Brandon Ingram could be obtainable for the Golden State Warriors with the New Orleans Pelicans set to be going in a different direction
One star whose name is already drawing trade speculation is Brandon Ingram after the New Orleans Pelicans' season came to a lackluster end in a first-round series sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ingram failed to heed the call after the Pelicans lost Zion Williamson to a hamstring injury in the Play-In Tournament. The 26-year-old averaged just 14.3 points on 34.5% shooting from the floor, while his rebounding and assist numbers were also well down from the regular season.
The 2020 All-Star is eligible for a mammoth four-year, $208 million extension this summer, but the Pelicans are expected to go in a different direction according to Evan Sidery in a report on Saturday.
"The Pelicans are not expected to offer Brandon Ingram a contract extension this offseason...All signs point towards New Orleans prioritizing (Trey) Murphy over Ingram as their wing of the future. New Orleans will have Ingram’s $36 million salary and valuable draft capital to attempt to pair another star alongside Zion Williamson."- Evan Sidery
Ingram wouldn't be the perfect acquisition for the Warriors, with the defense and three-point shooting likely to suffer were the franchise to offer a deal centered around Andrew Wiggins, young players and/or future draft picks. He would satisfy Golden State's need for secondary shot-making next to Curry though, having averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 49.2% shooting from the floor.
The former second overall pick is still just 26-years-old, presenting as a much younger option to many that have been bandied about so far since Golden State's elimination. Ingram has one year left on his contract at $36 million, but would then require an even greater financial that the Warriors may be unwilling to make.
The Pelicans' desire for another star is also one Golden State won't be able to meet, unless a third team were to get involved or New Orleans felt comfortable that the returned assets could be on-traded for a player to pair with Williamson.