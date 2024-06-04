Pair of West rivals deemed realistic landing spots for Warriors' draft bust
Despite the promise of greater opportunity following his trade to the Detroit Pistons last February, former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman find his career at the crossroads again this offseason.
The former second overall pick did show some signs for the Pistons this season, yet his numbers still fell well below that of his rookie season with the Warriors, signifying his lack of growth throughout his first contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers are seen as potential destinations for former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman
Having now completed his initial four-year, $39.6 million deal, there's a strong chance Wiseman will have to except a lesser salary as he looks to revive his career. The Pistons are unlikely to extend the $15.8 million qualifying offer, leaving the 23-year-old as unrestricted free agent.
It's difficult to see which teams may take a chance on Wiseman this offseason, with the seven-foot big man still appearing a while away from contributing to winning at a high-level. However, Sir Charles in Charge's Michael Saenz has identified both the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers as realistic options for Wiseman.
The rebuilding Trail Blazers do make some initial sense, though it would highly depend on whether the franchise chooses to move on from Deandre Ayton after just one season. If not, both he and Duop Reath may leave limited opportunity for Wiseman yet again.
The Grizzlies are far more intriguing given their prospects of jumping back into the playoff picture with a healthy Ja Morant. According to Saenz, playing alongside an explosive back court and an elite defensive big man could do wonders for Wiseman's development.
"Playing next to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane could do wonders for him on the offensive end of the floor, while playing next to perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. could help him grow defensively."- Michael Saenz
While Wiseman could fit the center void Memphis are looking to fill, it's highly unlikely that he's anywhere near the top of their wish list. The Grizzlies have been heavily linked to another free agent in Nic Claxton, while Jarrett Allen and Clint Capela are trade candidates to monitor according to the Sporting News' Justin Lewis.
Warrior fans will be hoping Wiseman can still make something of his career, but it's unlikely to be back at the franchise who infamously drafted him one spot below Anthony Edwards and one ahead of LaMelo Ball in 2020.