Western Conference rival floated as sign-and-trade destination for Warriors' star
In the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million contract, Golden State Warriors' veteran Klay Thompson is set to be one of highest profile names when free agency begins later this year.
While Thompson has had a largely disappointing season that's included a move to the bench, the 34-year-old remains capable of blistering stretches as he showcased in the first-half of Saturday's 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Could the Dallas Mavericks pry Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors via sign-and-trade in the offseason?
Shooting will always be at a premium in today's NBA, and Thompson remains one of the best and most dangerous perimeter snipers in the league. As a result, the five-time All-Star is sure to have a number of suitors interested in his services.
If Thompson were to explore a move away from the Warriors, it's likely he'll want to remain at a team in championship contention. In a recent article, FanNation's Dalton Trigg considered whether the Dallas Mavericks could be an ideal destination for Thompson.
"Although the Mavs have had moments where they look like title contenders since adding Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the trade deadline, the team needs more consistency from the role Tim Hardaway Jr. plays, and Thompson could be the perfect player for that job."- Dalton Trigg
Thompson would certainly add to the Mavericks' offense, forming a deadly trio with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. With the latter two already in place though, Dallas' priorities should be on strengthening their defensive capacity where they currently rank 22nd in the league.
Thompson won't do that now at this point of his career. There's also the factor of what a sign-and-trade would actually look like given the Mavericks can't sign him outright in free agency.
Five players at Dallas make between $11 and just over $16 million -- Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. At least two of those players would likely be involved, assuming Thompson still makes in excess of $20 million annually.
Regardless of whether it's the Mavs or any other rival team, it's still hard to envisage Thompson donning a different jersey next season and beyond. It remains likely that Golden State and their franchise legend come to terms on a new deal despite having gone the entire season to date without an agreement.