Western Conference rival linked with trade for Golden State Warriors' forward
Andrew Wiggins' season took another turn against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, with the veteran forward suffering a left ankle injury that put him out for the second-half of the 141-134 overtime loss at State Farm Arena.
It's been a rough season for the 2022 All-Star, and despite more improved play and a return to the starting lineup in recent times, he remains far from a guarantee to be at the Warriors beyond the February 8 trade deadline.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly hold interest in trading for Golden State Warriors' forward Andrew Wiggins before the deadline
Wiggins' trade value has dwindled given his career-worst form this season, but the Dallas Mavericks still hold interest in adding the Canadian, according to Action Network's Matt Moore in a report on Saturday.
"The other player the Warriors are looking to move is Andrew Wiggins, whose plus-minus splits this season are essentially a horror show. The team with the most interest in Wiggins over the last two weeks, according to sources, is the Dallas Mavericks. Details of talks aren't known."- Matt Moore
At his best, Wiggins' three-and-D skillset would be a perfect fit next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks will undoubtedly recall Wiggins' 2022 Western Conference Finals where he was immensely important in guarding Doncic on Golden State's way to a 4-1 series win.
The next question is whether Dallas would have anything of interest for the Warriors in a potential trade? Moore mentions the Mavericks wanting a more stable option than they currently have in Grant Williams, so perhaps the former Celtics' forward could be part of the deal.
Williams makes just $12.4 million this season, nearly half of Wiggins' $24.3 million contract. That means one of Richaun Holmes or Maxi Kleber may have to be included, though Golden State would likely have little interest in either of the backup big men.
Perhaps the Warriors would have interest in Tim Hardaway Jr., yet the Mavericks may find it difficult to give up a player who's averaging over 18 points per game. Josh Green would be another player Golden State may covet, but he has a poison-pill contract making it almost impossible for him to be included in any deal.
It's difficult to see where the Warriors would win in any Wiggins-to-Dallas deal, particularly given the value of his perimeter defense was on display in his absence against the Hawks on Saturday.