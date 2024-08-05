What the Golden State Warriors final offer should be for Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will become extension eligible on Tuesday, leaving a final resolution imminent after weeks of trade speculation led by interest from the Golden State Warriors.
NBA insider Marc Stein reiterated on Sunday the growing belief that Markkanen will renegotiate and extend his deal with the Jazz, while also confirming that the Warriors are still unwilling to offer Brandin Podziemski in any such deal.
There's still time for that to change. August 6 has long been viewed as a deadline of sorts, with the stance of both sides to be tested by the extension eligibility. Will either or both teams give ground to allow a trade to take place, or will it remain the same and fizzle out to nothing but Markkanen remaining in Utah?
Should the Warriors be willing to sacrifice Brandin Podziemski for Lauri Markkannen?
This is the question facing Golden State right now, and therefore the one that's most debated among fans. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania nearly three weeks ago, Utah are set on Podziemski more so than Jonathan Kuminga, most likely because of the latter's own extension eligibility.
The Warriors current reported offer of Moses Moody, a haul of future picks and salary filler isn't going to get it done, unless Danny Ainge and the Jazz move from their current stance which appears highly unlikey. Even if you want to argue that's fair value for Markkanen, the public reporting in recent weeks would automatically frame Utah as the team that caved and therefore the early 'losers' of the trade.
Back to the question at hand -- the answer is yes but only under two very specific and clear conditions that need to be met. Why yes? Simple -- because Stephen Curry is the greatest player in franchise history and he deserves the opportunity to continue fighting for NBA championships over the next two or three seasons. The following trade would make Golden State instantly better entering next season:
So what are the two conditions?