What the Golden State Warriors final offer should be for Lauri Markkanen
Point guard options on the free agency and trade market
Former first overall pick Markelle Fultz may be the best and only suitable prospect in free agency should he prove willing to take a minimum contract. Beyond that, Golden State would probably need to have another trade in the works.
If the franchise wishes to commit long-term extensions to Markkanen and Kuminga, all of a sudden they'd almost certainly have to deal Andrew Wiggins at some point in the next 12 months. Could they use their limited remaining assets, along with Wiggins, and get into the conversation with the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder AND Dorian Finney-Smith? Unlikely but plausible. Perhaps more realistic would be another deal with the Washington Wizards that returns Malcolm Brogdon, allowing Wiggins to reunite with Jordan Poole.
Whatever the case, the Warriors need a plan. It can't be a "we'll make this trade and figure it out later" scenario. If they don't have a suitably reliable option to carry out the role, they have to keep Podziemski and the trade doesn't take place.
The final condition is that they get the strongest possible indication that Markkanen would re-sign in free agency, but that's basically a necessity anyway regardless of what the trade package actually is.
Will this proposed deal actually get the Jazz to bite and a trade to be completed? Probably not given Ainge's history. It is a reasonable middle ground though after weeks of patiently waiting with little indication that the two sides are particular close to an agreement.