When does Golden State Warriors training camp start? Key dates to know
Having failed to make the playoffs in 2024 and after undertaking a period of significant change during the offseason, this year's training camp will be more important than ever for the Golden State Warriors.
Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs earlier in the offseason that there are no positions really set beyond veteran duo Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. That provides a definitive statement on how important training camp will be, with the Warriors looking for lineups and combinations that will take them forward into a successful 2024-25 season.
Warriors Training Camp Start Date
Official Start Date for Training Camp
The Warriors training camp is set to begin on October 1, with that date signalling eight days out from their first official preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. Golden State will use the period to integrate new personnel and build greater chemistry, while players will have the opportunity to push for significant roles in Kerr's rotation to start the season.
Location of Training Camp
For the first time since moving to Chase Center in 2019, the Warriors will move away from their own facility and board a flight to Hawaii where camp will take place at Brigham Young University on the island of Oahu.
With a plethora of new players and coaches to integrate into their system, Golden State hope that more of a traditional camp away from home will bring a new sense of connection both on and off the court.
Key dates Surrounding Training Camp
Media Day
Media Day will be held on September 30 at Chase Center before the team departs for Hawaii. This provides the first official opportunity for players, coaches and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to respond to questions surrounding the team's offseason, along with expectations, storylines etc. entering the new campaign.
Klay Thompson's departure is set to be a hot topic, so too the team's inability to trade for a second star, the potential impact of the Warriors new players, and the expected growth among their core of young talent.
Preseason Schedule
The Warriors will have five preseason games -- two against the pacific rival Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers that will be bisected by a meeting with the Detroit Pistons. However, there will also be an additional preseason game to conclude their time in Hawaii according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Date
Opponent
Time (PDT)
Location
Wed, October 9
Sacramento Kings
7 p.m.
Golden 1 Center
Fri, October 11
Sacramento Kings
7 p.m.
Chase Center
Sun, October 13
Detroit Pistons
5:30 p.m.
Chase Center
Tue, October 15
Los Angeles Lakers
7 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
Fri, October 18
Los Angeles Lakers
7 p.m.
Chase Center
Storylines to Watch During Training Camp
New Player Integrations
Golden State will need to incorporate a number of fresh faces into their system, headlined by the likes of De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and 52nd overall pick Quinten Post.
Melton and Hield, in particular, will be interesting players to monitor given they may foreseeably be in competition with young guard Brandin Podziemski for a starting role alongside Curry in the back court.
Health and Conditioning Updates
There's been little in the way of injury updates over the offseason, but any concerns are likely to become public once training camp gets underway. There's a specific watch on Melton after the 26-year-old was limited to 38 games last season due to a worrisome back injury, while Gary Payton II's health is sure to be a storyline with the defensive-minded guard having appeared in just 66 of a possible 164 regular season games over the past two years.