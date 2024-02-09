Who needs a trade? More Curry magic closes out impressive Warriors road-trip
More magic from Stephen Curry has provided the backbone to another impressive Golden State Warriors' victory, with the franchise superstar nailing 11 threes on his way to 42 points against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
After just nine points against the Philadelphia 76ers the night before, Curry was immediately back to his brilliant best with 18 points on 6-of-6 three-point shooting in a dynamic first-quarter. Yet despite the two-time MVP's heroics, he was far from a one-man show as the Warriors took advantage of the Pacers' defensive issues.
The Golden State Warriors closed out an impressive 4-1 road-trip with a 131-109 blowout victory against the Indiana Pacers
As is the case with most Indiana games, the game was a track meet in the first-quarter with 79 points that included 45 for the Warriors after only 15 in Philly on Wednesday. An 11-point lead was quickly eaten into early in the second-quarter, before Curry came back to spur a 12-2 run that gave Golden State a 70-58 half-time lead.
The 35-year-old's driving layup to end the half gave him 29 points, while Pacers' All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was well held on the other end of the floor. The Warriors' improved defense continued to turn the screws in the third, limiting Indiana to just 18 points as the visitors extended their lead to 19 by the final period.
Golden State's young players continued to impress, with a brief Indiana threat snuffed out by a pair of triples from young forward Gui Santos who finished with a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds in nearly 21 minutes.
Curry came back to add the finishing touches, drilling threes number 10 and 11 -- his 42 points proving 24 more than anyone else on the floor. His 11 made threes came on just 16 attempts, while he finished 15-of-22 from the floor overall.
Curry was ably supported again by Jonathan Kuminga, with the third-year forward scoring another 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting to go with four assists. Draymond Green added eight points, five rebounds and five assists, while Brandin Podziemski had nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists as a starter for the ill Klay Thompson.
The Golden State bench put in 43 points thanks to Santos and Dario Saric's 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Two-way guard Lester Quinones, who could soon be on the main roster, was strong again with six points, five rebounds and five assists.
Andrew Wiggins was less conspicuous than his 21-point double-double against the Sixers, but the veteran forward still had 11 points, four rebounds and five assists while playing a big role in holding Haliburton to only five points on 2-of-7 shooting.
Wiggins survived all the trade speculation as the deadline past on Thursday, with the franchise believing internal improvement can catapult them up the standings. Based on their recent form they may be right, having closed out their five-game road-trip with a 4-1 record -- their lone loss came in overtime against Atlanta.
The Warriors have pulled to within one game of a .500 record at 24-25, with a crucial matchup to come against the Phoenix Suns back home at Chase Center on Saturday.