Third-year wing going nowhere despite Andrew Wiggins' return to Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins will return to the Golden State Warriors lineup on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, with head coach Steve Kerr to face a myriad of rotation questions thanks to a completely empty injury report.
One of the biggest queries will regard Moses Moody given the third-year wing's strong form in the absence of Wiggins over the Warriors' recent four-game road-trip. Thankfully for fans who have been clamouring for a more distinct Moody role, the 21-year-old won't be leaving the rotation despite Wiggins' return.
Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed Moses Moody will remain in the rotation after his recent strong play
Moody had been out of the rotation just five games ago against the Denver Nuggets, having played more than nine minutes just once in the previous six games before that February 25 matchup.
Things were looking dire for Moody within Golden State's deep roster, only for Wiggins' departure for to come at the exact right time for the former 14th overall pick. Moody was catapulted into a starting role, taking advantage of the opportunity as the Warriors recorded a 3-1 record on the road-trip.
Moody averaged 12 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 40% from three-point range, including a 17-point outing against the Toronto Raptors last Friday. His defense was also a notable facet, particularly against New York Knicks' All-Star Jalen Brunson in Thursday's 110-99 victory.
The Warriors may be welcoming back Wiggins and rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, but Moody will retain a rotation role according to Kerr, via the San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon.
"Moody will remain in Golden State’s rotation, per Kerr, who said he’s 'really just been so professional about anything since the day he walked into this building.'"- Sam Gordon
Whether Moody retains a starting role is another question altogether. Wiggins is expected to return to the starting lineup, yet Moody could hold his spot should Kerr be willing to bring Podziemski and veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson off the bench.
Confirmation of Moody's role could mean bad news for veteran big Dario Saric, with the Croatian appearing to be the odd man out in the rotation. Kerr could still go 11-deep depending on how he utilizes backup centers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney.