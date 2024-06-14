"That would scare the hell out of me" - Warriors warned about trading for 6x All-Star
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is the buzz name linked to the Golden State Warriors right now, with the extension eligible forward facing some uncertainty around his future.
While there's been no strong indication that Butler will actually hit the trade market this offseason, The Athletic's Anthony Slater did report a fortnight ago that he "would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree" were the 6x All-Star to become available.
The Golden State Warriors have been warned about trading for Jimmy Butler given his alpha personality and injury history
Butler is after a two-year, $113 million extension from the Heat, with speculation that both sides could explore a trade should the franchise fail to offer him the deal. The potential of a Butler trade to Golden State is certainly an intriguing one as the franchise looks to add more firepower after missing the playoffs this season.
Yet as good a player as Butler is, particularly as a noted playoff performer, trading for him would also bring with it a number of risks as identified by journalist Nick Friedell on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Thursday.
"I think it's a fit on paper, but I'm not sure how he fits into that locker room as the alpha personality that he is and I don't know if after all the wear and tear on his knees the Warriors would want to give him that extension. That would scare the hell out of me."- Nick Friedell
The mix of Butler's personality with the likes of Draymond Green would be an interesting combination, though perhaps that should be less of a concern after how well the Warriors incorporated Chris Paul into their locker room this season.
The 34-year-old has not played more than 65 games since the 2016-17 season, having most recently missed the entirety of the Heat's first-round series defeat to the Boston Celtics thanks a sprained MCL in his right knee.
The age, injury history and personality are all factors, not to mention a trade would need to match Butler's $48.8 million salary for next season, but perhaps it's the sort of risk the Warriors need to take if such an opportunity presents itself to them this offseason.