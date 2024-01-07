Young Golden State Warriors pair identified as top potential trade targets for two rival teams
The Golden State Warriors are set to be active ahead of the February 8 trade deadline, but while speculation grows on who they could target over the next month, there's little known about which of their own players rival teams could enquire about.
The underwhelming season to date means it's likely that any player, outside Stephen Curry, would be available at the right price. The Warriors' younger players, in particular, could hold legitimate value given their impressive form that's often propelled the underperforming veterans.
Golden State Warriors' pair Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski have been identified as potential trade targets for rival teams
In looking at the top three trade targets for every NBA franchise, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley believes a couple of rebuilding teams could hold interest in adding third-year wing Moses Moody and rookie sensation Brandin Podziemski.
Along with draft capital and Atlanta Hawks wing A.J. Griffin, Buckley thinks Moody could be a top trade target for the Charlotte Hornets. The embattled franchise have struggled again this season, with injuries destroying a campaign that's yielded an 8-25 record to date.
""If the Hornets add any players this trade season, they should look for young talent who could be bargain-priced. Moody and Griffin both look like three-and-D wings capable of providing much more than their current employers have allowed," Buckley wrote."
Given his recent place out of Steve Kerr's rotation, Moody could be a gettable piece for rival teams seeking a player who's proven an impactful player on both ends at various points this season.
Podziemski is likely to be far less obtainable, but that might not stop the San Antonio Spurs from holding interest in the 19th overall pick. While dealing their veterans for draft assets may be the number one priority, the thought of adding Podziemski to their slew of young talent, led by Victor Wembanyama, would be a tantalizing one for Spurs fans.
""San Antonio can target players with a realistic chance of growing alongside Wembanyama. Both Podziemski and (Kobe) Bufkin would have a chance to do just that, since they are capable of creating offense but also add value off the ball," Buckley outlined."
Podziemski continues to play a significant role for the Warriors, having averaged 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals in over 29 minutes across the last 12 games. It's hard to see Golden State moving on from the 20-year-old unless it's part of a package for a win-now star, the likes of which the Spurs don't really possess.