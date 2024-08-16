Young guard's major acknowledgement should be music to the ears of Warriors fans
Few Golden State Warriors players are expected to face as much pressure as Brandin Podziemski next season, with the franchise having been unwilling to include the young guard in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen.
With talk of All-Star potential, focus will not only come on Podziemski's ability to reach that level, but to also do so in a timeframe that aligns with franchise superstar Stephen Curry who will turn 37 during next season.
Brandin Podziemski knows his scoring has to improve to reach the level he and the Golden State Warriors aspire to reach
The 21-year-old's ability to impact the game in a number of ways stood out during his rookie campaign, leading to his spot in the All-Rookie First Team and proven in leading all Warrior players in plus-minus last season.
But to get to an All-Star calibre level, fans and analysts understand that the scoring will have to drastically increase over the coming years after Podziemski put up 9.2 points per game in his rookie season. His shooting, in particular, will have to take a major step after the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.
Podziemski understands this, with last year's 19th overall pick telling 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Thursday, "I know I've gotten better. I can feel it, I can see it...Took out the floaters, took out the hook shots. Put in more mid-range stuff, more threes off the dribble, more threes off the catch."
The changing nature of Podziemski's game was already seen during his brief appearance in Summer League, having averaged nearly seven three-point attempts which was up from the 3.2 he averaged last season.
The lefty knocked down 40% of those three-point attempts, resulting in 17.3 points per game while also taking the lead playmaking duties as he averaged 5.7 assists. Without the addition of a secondary offensive star this offseason, there's optimism that another significant jump from Podziemski and fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga can help to fill that void alongside Curry.
Podziemski also acknowledged during the interview that "it was a good feeling" to be in trade rumors last month, with that proving a valuable experience as he prepares for a pivotal second season in the league.