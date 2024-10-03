Young guard's surprising role shows Warriors could be in good hands post-Curry
The post-Stephen Curry era. It's a time most Golden State Warriors fans don't want to forecast ahead to, and one they hope is still a few years away from coming into existence.
The Warriors themselves are acutely aware of the post-Curry timeline, having thus far proven unwilling to trade their core of young players, or their stockpile of future picks for that matter. But it's not just Curry's on-court production that Golden State are set to miss once the 2x MVP departs the game, it's also his incredible leadership and selflessness that bleeds through the franchise.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is working to improve his leadership and not just his on-court skillset
At 21-years-old and entering his second NBA season, you could forgive Brandin Podziemski for focusing on his own game and how his individual development can help return the Warriors to the playoffs this season.
In fairness Podziemski has done that, telling Mark Medina of Sportskeeda during the offseason that he hopes to be considered as one of the league's brightest young stars, and that he's a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.
Yet beyond his impact from a skill standpoint, Podziemski is already focusing on a more surprising role for such a young player -- leadership. Last year's 19th overall pick recognizes just how much of an impact Curry makes in that area, and how he wants to emulate a similar level of leadership even at such an early age.
Aside from the skills perspective, I think having a lot of conversations with Anthony Vereen, our Summer League coach and now assistant coach, just how to be a more impactful leader," Podziemski said on media day. "It's something I've strived to do with the rookies we have, and the 3-4 new guys we have, so just making strides in that area."
Replacing Curry as a player is literally impossible -- he's a once in a lifetime superstar who's already cemented his legacy as the greatest player in franchise history. Replacing Curry the leader may also be extremely difficult, but that might be more realistic than trying to emulate the player.
Where will the Warriors turn for their leadership once Curry retires? While it remains to be seen whether Podziemski can fill the void, the fact he's already acknowledging it as an aspect to improve on suggests the Warriors might be in good hands once the anxious post-Curry era takes place.