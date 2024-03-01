Young star adds to growing stature with elite showing in Warriors' win over Knicks
The Golden State Warriors have continued their strong recent form away from home, adding a seventh-consecutive road victory thanks to a 110-99 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
After a blistering 14-0 run to start the game, the Warriors never trailed despite some more anxious second-half moments as an injury-plagued Knicks threatened to overcome a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit. But Golden State steadied in the final minutes, ensuring another late-game meltdown wouldn't be forthcoming.
Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga powered the Golden State Warriors to an 11-point victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday
Having entered in somewhat of a shooting slump, Stephen Curry had three made triples in the first three minutes of the game. The two-time MVP also added seven rebounds in a dynamic opening period, tying his career-high for boards in a quarter.
Curry would finish the game 8-of-18 from three-point range, including a couple late in the fourth to help keep the Knicks at bay. The 35-year-old may have ended with a game-high 31 points and team-high 11 rebounds, but his performance may have played second fiddle to another impressing showing from Jonathan Kuminga.
The third-year forward was a dominant force on both ends of the floor, proving irresistible at the rim as he has on countless occasions this season. Yet Kuminga's highlight play may have come without his own bucket, with the 21-year-old emphatically blocking Jalen Brunson, before grabbing a tough rebound and finding Curry for a three on a long outlet pass during the third-quarter.
Kuminga would finish the game with 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting, while also adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes of playing time. He and Curry's 56 combined points proved the difference in the low-scoring affair, with Brunson's 27 for New York coming on 11-of-25 shooting.
The Warrior starters were dominant from the outset, with each of their opening five finishing at least +17 in the game. The bench was less productive, although Klay Thompson added 16 points and Chris Paul continued his strong return from injury with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in less than 26 minutes.
Golden State were without starting small-forward Andrew Wiggins for a second-straight game due to personal reasons, yet his absence again allowed third-year wing Moses Moody to step in with aplomb.
The 2021 lottery pick had eight points and four rebounds, but it was his defense particularly in the fourth-quarter that was most impressive. Moody's value was signified in being trusted to play over 25 minutes, his most since playing over 26 against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 6. The 21-year-old also finished a game-high +23 in the 11-point win.
The Warriors have now won 12 of their past 15 games, remaining in the Western Conference's ninth-seed ahead of a matchup with the Toronto Raptors in the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.