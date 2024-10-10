Preseason opener leaves two Warriors fighting for one roster spot
The Golden State Warriors still have roster decisions to make before their regular season opener on October 23, yet Saturday's preseason win over the L.A. Clippers already left them with one significant answer.
Having added Kevin Knox II to a training camp contract in late September, the Warriors seemingly entered with a battle between three players for two roster spots. But after just one preseason outing, it's now two players for one position.
Lindy Waters III is a "near lock" for the Warriors roster
While neither of Knox, Gui Santos or Lindy Waters III appeared in the main Warriors rotation during the first half of Saturday's win, it was the latter who emphatically stood out once the opportunity arised over the remainder of the game.
In 15 second half minutes, Waters had a game-high 15 points on a scorching 5-of-7 three-point shooting. The last of those was an extraordinary curling three at the final buzzer, lifting Golden State to the one-point win.
Given the Warriors had traded for him back at June's NBA Draft, Waters likely entered training camp and preseason with a firmer grasp on a roster spot than either Santos or Knox. But if there was any doubt on whether the franchise will guarantee his $2.2 million contract for this season, Waters answered those in his Golden State debut.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Wednesday, Waters is a "near lock" to make the roster and can now go about trying to win a rotation role within a deep Warrior squad.
"Waters profiles as the 13th man in a crowded rotation, but he’s a near lock to make the roster and appears more than ready to step into a rotation slot if the opportunity presents," Slater wrote.
That leaves Santos and Knox in a battle for one position, with the former in the strongest position as an incumbent forward on the roster. Neither particularly stood out in Saturday's win, but should get further opportunity to push their case as the preseason progresses.
Santos went scoreless, had three rebounds and two assists in just under 12 minutes, while Knox had four points and two rebounds in just over six minutes, including a high-flying dunk in transition. The difference between the two players was evident during the fourth-quarter of Saturday's game -- Santos is a connector who does the little things but isn't overly aggressive offensively, in contrast to Knox who's a scorer first and foremost.
Whichever way the Warriors go will be decided over the next 10 days, but that conversation will no longer include Waters whose strong first up performance has essentially solidified his place on the roster.