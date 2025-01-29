Previously unwanted All-Star stunningly firms as top Warriors trade target

Just over six months after they rejected a pre-free agency trade for Zach LaVine, the Golden State Warriors could be stunningly back in the market for the 2x All-Star.

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic on Wednesday, LaVine could be back on Golden State's radar just over a week out from the February 6 trade deadline.

The Warriors could swoop on Zach LaVine ahead of the deadline

After recently re-emerging as a possible trade destination for Jimmy Butler, LaVine is now the latest star to be linked to the Warriors after weeks had passed in which the possibility of acquiring a big name had seemingly dissipated.

According to Slater and Thompson, LaVine may actually be the more likely trade target for Golden State rather than Butler who's in a much more dramatic scenario in Miami.

"LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option. At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board," Slater and Thompson wrote.

LaVine has had an excellent bounce-back season for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on a super efficient 51.1% from the floor and 44.6% from 3-point range.

While LaVine's having an excellent season, he still makes $43 million this season and will make nearly $95 million over the next two years. It will take a lot for Golden State to even match salaries, starting with 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

Slater and Thompson suggest that the building blocks of a trade would include Wiggins and veteran duo Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, with the Warriors having to weigh up what that would do to their chemistry and locker room culture in comparison to the injection of talent LaVine would provide.

There's little doubt the 29-year-old would help solve a number of issues Golden State are currently facing amid a mediocre 23-23 record. He'd be their second go-to scorer/shot creator, forming a potentially dangerous scoring trio of he, Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. LaVine would also step right in next to Curry in the back court, alleviating a problem that's plagued the Warriors since De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury.

Trading Wiggins, Payton and Looney for LaVine would certainly bring some significant defensive concerns on top of the locker room question marks, but perhaps simply getting Curry the offensive support he needs would override those factors.