Prime Warriors trade target is getting dangerously out of reach

Michael Porter Jr. has quickly emerged as a prime trade target for the Golden State Warriors, yet the form of the Brooklyn Nets forward is seemingly only increasing his value just over a month out from the mid-season deadline.

After the Denver Nuggets gave up a future first-round pick to flip Porter for Cam Johnson during the offseason, the Nets could be now in line to acquire significant draft capital after completely rehabilitating the 27-year-old's value in recent months.

Michael Porter Jr. trade is getting dangerously out of reach

Porter poured it on against his former team on Sunday, dropping another 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a block on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak as a result, with Porter finishing as a game-high +22 in a 127-115 victory over the Nuggets.

The former 14th overall pick had missed two-straight games due to illness, having previously played last against the Warriors where he had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals on 10-of-18 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Porter is now averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on the season, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range. They're the exact numbers Golden State could do with to jolt an offense that ranks 20th in the league currently, not to mention the idea of having a 6'10" sharpshooter and how valuable that could be.

Of course, Porter wouldn't put up those numbers in a Warrior offense where he'd be the third option behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. That's part of the issue though -- are Golden State going to be willing to give up multiple draft picks for a third option making $38.3 million?

If it's the price of Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and a 2026 first-round pick, then that's probably a no-brainer move for Golden State. Yet given Porter's production and the potential of a bidding war with rival teams, that no longer feels like a deal Brooklyn would easily accept.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in recent days that the Nets are listening to offers on Porter but are not actively shopping him, suggesting that remaining with the franchise is still a legitimate possibility beyond the deadline.

If the Warriors have to give up multiple first-round picks for Porter, not only do they question whether that's good value, but it also means less assets to play with if they still have an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo as a potential trade target in the offseason.

That's why the combination of Porter's form, interest from a host of other teams, and the Nets stance on their star forward may make his trade value too high compared to where the Warriors are willing to go.