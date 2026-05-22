Projected Brandin Podziemski contract with Warriors finally revealed

Brandin Podziemski's extension-eligibility will likely take a backseat to free agency and other roster plans for the Golden State Warriors, but the third-year guard's next contract with the franchise nonetheless remains a fascinating storyline this offseason.

Podziemski had a career-best year statistically this season but hasn't taken the kind of leap he, the franchise and the Warrior fanbase may have hoped for. Regardless, the 23-year-old could still be set for a life-changing new deal according to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks.

Brandin Podziemski could get nearly $100 million on next contract

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Steiny and Guru on Thursday, Marks revealed his projection for Podziemski to get a contract in the range of $19-20 million annually if he extends with Golden State this offseason.

"You have to remember the NTMLE is $15 million this year, so I wouldn't rule out a contract that's in the $19-20 million range, based on how the cap is growing," Marks said.

Assuming a four-year deal would be on the table for a player who theoretically should still be on the improve, that would set Podziemski up with a contract around $80 million for his rookie extension. Given both sides could potentially balk at such a contract, the value may seem about right despite the criticisms that have come Podziemski's way from the fanbase over the past two years.

The Warriors might think that committing $80 million is too much for someone who's yet to truly nail down a starting role. We know Podziemski, meanwhile, has immense self-belief and may back himself to earn more as a restricted free agent 12 months later.

Podziemski may also look at players like Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels and Christian Braun -- each of who signed for between $90-125 million last offseason -- and think he's more in line with those types of figures.

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency could impact Brandin Podziemski

Having gone through a very public and elongated restricted free agency process with Jonathan Kuminga last summer, it will be interesting to see how that impacts negotiations between the Warriors and Podziemski's camp.

Will Golden State be just as willing to bypass an extension and let Podziemski hit free agency next year knowing they retain some control, or will they be desperate to avoid another Kuminga situation where their entire offseason plans were brought to a standstill?

From Podziemski's perspective, do you just want to lock in guaranteed money without taking the risk that restricted free agency delivers? Either way, it's a big moment for player and franchise as the Warriors look to solidify some pieces beyond the current Stephen Curry era.