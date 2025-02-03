Prominent Warriors target achieves rare feat just days from trade deadline

While everyone across the NBA is still trying to wrap their heads around the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, many Golden State Warriors fans are back focused on what their team is going to do ahead of the February 6 deadline.

The Warriors have been linked prominently to three former All-Stars in recent days, starting with $40+ million players Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine. But while both of those players are currently inactive for varying reasons, the third of the trio was out delivering another statement performance just days out from the deadline.

Nikola Vucevic achieved a rare feat on Sunday

As speculation over his future and a potential move to Golden State continues to heighten, Nikola Vucevic didn't let it become a distraction against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Vucevic produced a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double for the Chicago Bulls in just over 36 minutes. While always a talented offensive player and strong rebounder, it's just the 34-year-old's sixth triple-double of his career and first in over two years.

If that wasn't enough, Vucevic's 20 points came on a highly efficient 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The fact the 2x All-Star didn't get more shot attempts is surprising, particularly without LaVine who is currently away from the team to be at the birth of his child.

Despite Vucevic's 20-point triple-double, the Bulls still came away with an eight-point loss to the rising Pistons. It's Chicago's ninth loss in their last 12 games, opening up more question marks around their direction as a franchise and what they'll do with Vucevic and LaVine over the next few days.

Vucevic has been a strong trade target for Golden State for quite some time, while LaVine (and Butler) have just re-emerged as possibilities over the last week. It's very likely that the Warriors will only get one of the three (if any) prior to the deadline, but they could actually trade for both LaVine and Vucevic if they're willing to include Andrew Wiggins and almost all their mid-tier salaries.

The Warriors and Bulls have haggled over picks in Vucevic discussions, with Chicago wanting a first-round pick in exchange for the 6'10" big man. Golden State have only been willing to offer second-round draft capital according to NBA insider Marc Stein, so it's now a wait and see on whether either team will change their stance in the coming days.