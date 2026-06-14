Proposed blockbuster Jordan Poole trade could return him to stardom

Former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole could find himself traded again this offseason, and the 26-year-old should be advocating for one proposed move that could help return him to stardom after a rough few years.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has recently suggested the San Antonio Spurs should dump De'Aaron Fox and his exorbitant contract, along with multiple first-round picks, to the New Orleans Pelicans for Trey Murphy III and Poole's expiring contract.

Proposed Jordan Poole trade could return him to stardom

Fox's future has become a source of speculation throughout the playoffs, and particularly after a horror ending to Game 4 of the NBA Finals where he took a grossly ill-advised layup attempt in the final 10 seconds.

Murphy and Fox would be the centrepiece of this blockbuster trade, but Poole shouldn't be discounted, especially given he's set to make $34 million on the final year of the deal he initially signed with the Warriors.

ClutchPoints’ @BrettSiegelNBA says De’Aaron Fox’s extension with the Spurs may be the worst contract in the NBA and suggests the Spurs should attempt to trade Fox and draft picks to the Pelicans for Trey Murphy and Jordan Poole 🤔



“De’Aaron Fox has basically played himself into… https://t.co/IdIW86BGBO pic.twitter.com/eWy2jKr4IE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2026

It's been a horror few years for Poole since Golden State traded him in 2023. The 2022 NBA champion spent two uneventful seasons in Washington where he put up some rather meaningless numbers and failed to cement himself as part of their future, and things only got worse for Poole after he was dealt to the Pelicans last offseason.

Poole only appeared in 39 games for New Orleans this past season, finding himself completely out of interim head coach James Borrego's rotation for significant periods while shooting just 37.2% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Jordan Poole could revive his career with the Spurs

Make no mistake, taking on Poole's contract wouldn't be San Antonio's first desire, but the cost of taking him on could be worth getting out of Fox's long-term deal and acquiring a star young wing in Murphy in the process.

It would offer Poole the first opportunity to play for a winning organization since leaving the Warriors, and give him access to potentially playing a meaningful role in high stakes games on the big stage. Perhaps it doesn't work out and his career continues to slide into obscurity, but it could also be exactly what Poole needs to rejuvenate what was such a promising first few years in the league.

For the Spurs, it would give them a clear path to starting the dynamic duo of Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper going forward, and Poole could be an electric potential third guard/sixth man if he can get his career back on track.

Poole's first hope should be that he lands with a franchise that can deliver consistent playing opportunity, but heading back to a playoff team could be just as important after three seasons in the NBA wilderness.