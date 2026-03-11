Quinten Post's biggest strength has become a weakness the Warriors can't ignore

Quinten Post was a revelation for the Golden State Warriors in his rookie year, largely because of his ability to stretch the floor effectively as a team-high 40.8% 3-point shooter.

However, Post's biggest strength as a seven-footer has now become a major weakness the Warriors can no longer ignore, having lost all confidence in his ability to drill shots from beyond the arc.

Quinten Post's 3-point shooting is becoming a serious issue

Post has seen his minutes diminish since Golden State traded for Kristaps Porzingis last month, even despite the former All-Star big having only appeared in three games due to health concerns.

With Porzingis and fellow veteran center Al Horford being managed on the first night of a back-to-back, Post did see increased opportunity on Monday against the Utah Jazz. While he did score 10 points and ultimately played nearly 26 minutes, the 3-point shooting was again a glaring issue.

The 25-year-old missed all six of his 3-point attempts, something that proved pivotal given the Warriors lost by only three and shot just 30.8% (16-of-52) from beyond the arc as a team.

It's one thing for Post to cool off slightly from his near 41% from last season, but he's now down to a paltry 32.9% from beyond the arc through his 62 games. Whether it's teams closing out to him a little tighter or simply a lack of confidence, that's a stark difference that's taken him from regular rotation player (and perhaps even a possible starter) to on the edge of Golden State's plans altogether.

Even accounting for Post becoming more sturdy as an interior defender and rim protector, the 3-point shooting is the element that's going to make-or-break his NBA career -- and it's breaking his role right now.

Quinten Post faces some uncertainty over his future

There was a time before Jimmy Butler's torn ACL injury where Post may have been more important and valuable than Gui Santos, but that's flipped to the point where the Warriors prioritized a new contract for the Brazilian forward rather than have him enter restricted free agency.

Post, meanwhile, appears headed for restricted free agency in the summer where his future could be determined on what happens with Porzingis (unrestricted free agent) and Horford (player option).

Having your future potentially dictated by other players is not where you want to be as a young player, but Post has no one to blame but himself given the steep decline in 3-point shooting this season.