Quinten Post decision gives Warriors a chance to reunite with former first-round pick

Two-way spots have already been a bit of a revolving door for the Golden State Warriors this season, having made multiple moves from prior to the season through to after the trade deadline.

The Warriors started with Pat Spencer, Reece Beekman and Daeqwon Plowden on two-way deals, before the latter was waived to make room for 52nd overall pick Quinten Post.

After an impressive start to the G League season, Beekman was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Dennis Schroder trade in December. Golden State replaced him with Jackson Rowe, but have most recently opened up another two-way spot by signing Quinten Post to a guaranteed contract.

Warriors could reunite with Patrick Baldwin Jr.

If the Warriors choose to sign a third two-way player prior to the end of the season, it will probably come from their G League program in a similar vein to Rowe. Kevin Knox II is ineligible given he's spent too much time in the NBA system, but the likes of Javan Johnson or Blake Hinson could be prominent candidates after good recent G League form.

Hinson had 29 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 3-point shooting against the Austin Spurs earlier in the week, having previously been part of Golden State's training camp roster. Johnson had 28 points and five rebounds on 6-of-10 3-point shooting in that same game.

Yet the Warriors could also look at one of their former players for the vacant two-way spot. Lester Quinones has been available for a while after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. is also now an option after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

We have an open two-way roster spot after converting Post to a standard deal. So bring Patrick Baldwin Jr home, @warriors! 🫵🏽 https://t.co/AEIn9fZvEc pic.twitter.com/Hlz3AG80YE — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) February 7, 2025

Baldwin was traded multiple times before the deadline, having initially been moved to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma trade. He was then dealt to the Spurs in the final hours, before quickly being waived given the fourth-year of his rookie contract was non-guaranteed.

While Baldwin's career has failed to take off, the former 28th overall pick did show some positive signs with Golden State in his rookie season. He shot 38.1% from beyond the arc in 31 games with the franchise, before being traded to the Washington Wizards in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul deal.

He may have only played 101 minutes with the Wizards this season, but Baldwin did make 11 of his 21 3-point attempts (52.4%). Given the Warriors need for more shooting and size, perhaps they'd consider taking Baldwin back on a two-way contract to try and revive his career.

While that may be highly unlikely, it will be interesting to see if Baldwin can get an opportunity elsewhere and rejuvenate career that's now well and truly on the rocks.