Quinten Post drawing comparison to $196 million star and former Warriors trade target

Quinten Post continues to go from strength-to-strength for the Golden State Warriors, having been a true difference-maker in his rookie season thanks to an already elite ability to stretch the floor from the center position.

The seven-foot big man is leading the Warriors in 3-point percentage this season at 41.6%, having added another four triples and 16 points along with nine rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Quinten Post has drawn comparisons to Lauri Markkanen

Despite still having played only 22 career games, Post has already drawn comparisons to players who he could eventually develop into. Nikola Vucevic has been an obvious one given Post's development minimized the need to trade for the 2x All-Star, with Golden State having shown significant interest in the Chicago Bulls center prior to the deadline.

However, it's been an even bigger former Warrior trade target who Post has been compared to most recently. On the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard mentioned the Golden State rookie in the same sentence as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

“Well, listen, Lauri Markkanen, I don't know if he's seven foot, but he's in that range and he's making $44 million a year. All right. That's what we're talking about. I don't know that that's quite what Post is going to be. But that caliber of player is very, very valuable. And he's already headed there, Kawakami said.

Post may never become the all-around polished offensive player Markkanen is, but the comparison is otherwise an apt one because not only are the pair elite shooters for their size...they're elite shooters full-stop.

Over the last 10 games, Post averages more 3-points attempts per 36 minutes (10.3) than any other seven-footer in the league. Of seven-footers to have played in at least 85 minutes over the last 10 games, Markkanen ranks second at 8.7 threes per game. Not only are they capable 3-point shooters, they're legitimate snipers who will let it rip anytime they've got space to do so.

Golden State had significant trade interest in Markkanen during the offseason, but were ultimately unwilling to match the price set by Danny Ainge. Instead, the Utah Jazz renegotiated the 2023 All-Star's deal for this season, and gave him a four-year, $195.9 million extension.

Post's development means the Warriors may have dodged a bullet in not trading for Markkanen who's having a down year compared to his previous two. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season -- all numbers that have declined as has his shooting percentages which currently sit at 43/35/87 splits.