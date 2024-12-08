Quinten Post makes emphatic return that should excite Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have an issue with their center spot right now, with Trayce Jackson-Davis having disappointed so far in his second season to the point where Steve Kerr has gone back to Kevon Looney in the starting lineup.
There is little in the way of genuine center depth beyond that pair, but the Warriors did draft Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft. Unfortunately for Golden State and the seven-foot big man, he's been sidelined by a thumb injury over recent weeks.
Post did make his return on Saturday in the G League, providing an emphatic response in helping the Santa Cruz Warriors to a 126-109 victory over the Rip City Remix at Chiles Center in Portland.
The Warriors rookies continue to impress in the G League
After missing the last four G League games, Post returned with 19 points and six rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting in just 20 minutes of game time. He shot 3-of-7 from 3-point range as Santa Cruz were on fire from beyond the arc, nailing 40.4% (21-of-52) of their 3-pointers in the 17-point win.
Post is now averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in six G League games, but is yet to make his NBA debut after appearing in all six of Golden State's preseason games.
While Post has been sitting on the sidelines, it's been Golden State's other rookie, Reece Beekman, who's been leaving quite a mark in the G League. The 23-year-old had a team-high 24 points against the Remix, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Beekman also added seven rebounds, two steals and finished as a game-high +29 in 29 minutes.
All five Santa Cruz starters were in double figures, including Golden State forward Gui Santos who had 14 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes. Jackson Rowe had 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
James Bouknight -- taken between Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody at the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- had a game-high 31 points for the Remix, but they were otherwise kept to just 42.7% shooting from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range.
Santa Cruz are now fourth in the West standings with a 5-5 record and will play the Remix again on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.