Quinten Post flashes intriguing skill that could be devastating to Warriors opponents

By all intents and purposes, Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons was not one of Quinten Post's best despite a 115-110 Golden State Warriors victory.

Post got the start in the absence of Brandin Podziemski, ultimately playing just over 20 minutes as the Warriors overcame a young and tough Pistons squad. For one of the rare times since his entrance to the rotation, the rookie center was cold from 3-point range, finishing 0-of-5 from deep and scoring just six points for the game.

One of those misses came in the final minute after Post was inserted for Gui Santos who fouled out late in the piece. With Golden State clinging to a one-point lead, the 24-year-old found himself wide-open in the corner after a Jimmy Butler drive, only to air-ball his attempt which led to a Cade Cunningham layup on the other end which briefly gave the Pistons the lead.

Quinten Post flashed another intriguing skill on Saturday night

While that was a rough end to the game for Post who was immediately subbed out, it's easy to forget that he had actually started extremely well. The seven-footer had a pair of baskets in the first two minutes, but not in the way fans have become accustomed to with his usual 3-point shooting.

Instead of popping out to the perimeter as he so often does, Post twice caught the ball on the roll from Stephen Curry and finished floaters from just inside the paint.

While Post has already become one of the best seven-foot 3-point shooters in the league, his ability to take and make shots like this could add a whole new element to his and Golden State's offense. Defenses are so often going to double Curry in that scenario, yet the Warriors have scarcely had a big man who's been able to capitalize.

Think of Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis in that scenario -- what would they do? You don't see them attempt floaters like Post did that's for sure. Instead, they're either kicking it out onto the perimeter, or they're barreling into the defender for a contested layup. Draymond Green may occasionally take a floater in that scenario, but he's not overly efficient in shooting less than 47% on shots inside the paint but outside the restricted circle.

This further shows that Post has an intriguing offensive skillset, and that he's not just simply a 3-point shooter. Already blessed with good feel and passing ability, if the 52nd overall pick can make these floaters consistently and improve on the defensive end, then the Warriors may have themselves the long-term starting center they've been craving.