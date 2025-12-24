Quinten Post is gifting Warriors veteran a wish he can no longer ignore

Draymond Green's fiery exchange with head coach Steve Kerr on Monday night suggests the Golden State Warriors veteran is certainly frustrated, but he can no longer ignore the fact one of his biggest gripes is being answered by second-year big Quinten Post.

Post remains top five in individual defensive rating this season, which combined with a recent uptick in his minutes and a solidified spot in the starting lineup, gifts Green the ability to play alongside a genuine center rather than continually playing as a small-ball five.

Draymond Green's frustration no longer holds the same validity

Green's frustration boiled over early in the second-half of Monday's victory over the Orlando Magic, with the 35-year-old returning to the locker room and not stepping foot on the floor again after less than 18 minutes of action.

Perhaps this was a build up of different things rather than an isolated outburst, with ESPN insider Marc J. Spears reporting on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today that Green has been frustrated with having to guard centers constantly over recent times.

"I'm hearing to that Draymond's a little frustrated with having to guard centers and having the guys that are 40-50 pounds heavier than him on a nightly basis," Spears said.

While this has been a deserved element of frustration in the past, it's somewhat strange that this would come out right now when Post is playing more than he ever has. The second-year big has averaged 27 minutes in the last seven games and 24.9 over the past 12 -- both of which rank fourth on the team.

While Post's shooting hasn't come around as he remains at just 33.1% from 3-point range on the season, he's still managing to make an impact through his defense and rebounding -- the exact elements Green is reportedly frustrated about.

The 25-year-old has the best defensive rating on the team this season, and since entering the starting lineup is averaging nearly double his career average in rebounds per game. Not only is Post playing considerable more minutes right now, but so too is Trayce Jackson-Davis whose averaged 15 minutes over the last seven games -- he played more than 15 minutes just four times prior to this recent stretch.

So if Green zoomed out and saw that the Warriors are addressing this issue through Post's development, extra minutes for he and Jackson-Davis, the imminent return of Al Horford, and a potential mid-season trade, this sort of report on his frustration wouldn't necessarily come out and become a further distraction to the team's hopes of building more momentum after back-to-back wins.