Quinten Post has made a perfect realization every Warriors fan wanted to hear

Quinten Post's rookie season with the Golden State Warriors was incredibly impressive, yet a rougher period during the playoffs certainly left the young center with a variety of improvements in which to make going forward.

Fortunately the 25-year-old has realized exactly what those improvements need to be, raising optimism of another step forward for Post in year two despite the likely addition of veteran center Al Horford in free agency.

Quinten Post has outlined exactly what Warriors fans wanted to hear

Speaking recently in an interview with Joseph Dycus of Mercury News, Post labelled his defense as a major point of emphasis during what's been "a busy summer" preparing for his sophomore season.

"A big part for next year is guarding without fouling, I fouled too much, especially in situations where it wasn’t necessary, where I could just use my size to wall up and make guys take hard shots," Post said.

The numbers certainly speak for themselves when it comes to Post's foul-prone rookie year, having averaged 4.4 per 36 minutes which ranked only behind the now departed Kevon Looney of any Warrior player to make at least six appearances.

Post's inability to deter shots at the rim was also a frustrating element at times for fans, having allowed opponents to shoot 57.4% from within six feet last season. For context, Looney allowed 51.3% and Draymond Green 54.4% despite their common height disadvantages.

Post also added that his own finishing in the paint and finding teammates while on the roll were also major areas he's been working on, something that's bound to become all the more important as defenses begin to game-plan for his immense shooting ability.

The seven-foot big man's efficiency during the playoffs was a big concern, playing a large role in his decrease from 16.3 to 12.2 minutes per game. While his 3-point percentage fell from a team-high 40.8% to 31.3% in the playoffs, it was his 38.5% shooting from less than 10 feet that was perhaps more problematic.

Post doesn't even need to become great in these areas to prove a long-term NBA player, rather he just needs to make them solid enough where it's not a liability and a reason for Steve Kerr to pull him off the floor.

The addition of Horford is expected to rule out any hope Post has of opening the season as Golden State's starting center, but the 39-year-old's advanced age and experience should still allow the former 52nd overall pick plenty of opportunity to develop his game and showcase these key improvements that could determine his career.