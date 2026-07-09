Quinten Post move deals another hit to Warriors' overblown reputation

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has quickly built a reputation for finding value late in the second-round since taking over as general manager of the Golden State Warriors, but that may be a little overblown now after Quinten Post's move to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Dunleavy and the Warriors drew plenty of credit for drafting Trayce Jackson-Davis, Post and Will Richard in three consecutive drafts, yet now only the latter remains after the trio began last season together on the roster.

Quinten Post move deals a hit to Warriors' overblown reputation

On one hand Post getting a $10 million annual contract from the Grizzlies vindicates Golden State's eye for talent and draft selection, only it's not overly valuable if they're no longer contributing to your team.

Jackson-Davis and Post are two bigs who initially looked like major hits for the Warriors, having made 16 and 14 starts during their respective rookie seasons while averaging over 16 minutes per game.

Yet both have now departed less than two years after their rookie years, suggesting those early plaudits Golden State received were a little premature. Jackson-Davis fell out of favor in Steve Kerr's rotation in part thanks to Post's emergence, before being traded to the Toronto Raptors in February for what resulted as the 54th overall pick (Lajae Jones).

The Jackson-Davis trade came instantly after the Warriors had acquired Kristaps Porzingis, with Post also feeling the effect of the Latvian big man's arrival from the Atlanta Hawks. Post's role dipped in the final months of the season, and there's no doubt Golden State's decision not to match the contract from Memphis was impacted by bringing Porzingis back on a two-year, $40 million deal beforehand.

Will Richard has challenge of avoiding similar fate

Richard is now tasked with being the only member of the trio to make it through three full seasons with the franchise, something he should achieve given he got a four-year rookie contract from the outset last year.

The former 56th overall pick impressed during his rookie season where he averaged 20 minutes per game and made 21 starts, but as we've seen with Jackson-Davis and Post before him, that's no guarantee to becoming a long-term player for Golden State.

The Warriors still deserve some credit for having three-straight late second-round picks become legitimate rotation players in their rookie year, but it's a little exaggerated when the first two have failed to become long-term players for them.