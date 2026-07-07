Quinten Post move gives sudden lifeline to forgotten Warriors center

Quinten Post's move to go out and get an offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies creates a potential lifeline for one of his soon-to-be former teammates, with the Golden State Warriors still needing to solidify center depth beyond veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

The Warriors extended a qualifying offer to Post which suggested they wanted the 26-year-old back on the roster, but it's unlikely they match the Grizzlies' three-year, $30 million offer sheet that came through on Monday. That could see Charles Bassey re-emerge into calculations, with the 25-year-old still remaining unsigned nearly a week into free agency.

Quinten Post moves gives lifeline to Charles Bassey

With Porzingis, Horford, Post and another option like Graham Ike or Lachlan Obrich on a two-way contract, Golden State appeared set on a center rotation that didn't include Bassey despite his strong impression late last season.

However, Post's likely move to the Grizzlies throws a spanner in the works, and there's little doubt the Warriors need to add another option to the main roster to help manage Porzingis and Horford throughout a long regular season.

With many of the prominent center options now off the board in free agency, Bassey might be the best option for Golden State after finishing the season with the franchise on a 10-day contract.

Bassey's force in the paint was a highlight over the final five games of the regular season, having recorded a pair of double-doubles and averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in only 20 minutes per game.

Despite calls from fans for him to return, there's been no indication to this point that the Warriors plan on giving Bassey a new contract. That could change if Golden State choose not to match the offer sheet on Post as is expected before Tuesday's deadline.

Warriors can't afford to pay Quinten Post what Grizzlies are offering

As much as Post may have a long NBA future, the Warriors can't afford to pay the Dutchman $10 million next season as a third-string big man when they've already got nearly $30 million tied into Porzingis and Horford.

It would be far more prudent for Golden State to have their third center on a minimum contract, something Bassey will assuredly accept in order to continue his NBA career after five seasons in the league.

Bassey played for four different teams across various 10-day and hardship contracts last season, appearing in 13 combined games for the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.