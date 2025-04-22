Quinten Post panic meter increases after playoff debut is savagely critiqued

As a rookie big man whose still only played in 44 career NBA games, it's hard to put too much expectation on Quinten Post as the Golden State Warriors begin their playoff campaign.

However, given the sheer size advantage the Houston Rockets hold in the first-round matchup, the Warriors might need their tallest player to make some impact despite his inexperience.

While Golden State emerged with a huge Game 1 victory at Toyota Center on Sunday, it wasn't the ideal playoff debut for Post who played just over 12 minutes off the bench. The seven-footer had only one rebound and one assist in that time, missing all three of his field-goal attempts including two from 3-point range.

Bill Simmons ripped Quinten Post after his playoff debut

There was no rookie latitude from Bill Simmons, with the long-time analyst delivering a scathing assessment of Post's playoff debut on his podcast after the game.

After guest Ryen Russillo labelled Post a stretch five, Simmons brutally responded, "how about Post is just a stretch? It was a stretch to have him out there for 12 minutes. He was a stretch.”

Post would have been breathing a sigh of relief with one particular 3-point attempt late in the third-quarter. Golden State could have taken the last shot of the period with the shot-clock off, yet the 25-year-old launched a semi-contested corner three which he air-balled with four or five seconds still on the clock. That allowed the Rockets to get out in transition, though Post was fortunate that Tari Eason's attempted buzzer-beater went awry.

Despite shooting an incredible 40.8% from 3-point range during his rookie year, Simmons believes the Rockets will dare Post to let it fly from beyond the arc as the series progresses.

“I think they're good with all wide open trees from him (Post) until he makes one," Simmons said.

Simmons also couldn't understand Jonathan Kuminga's benching for a third-straight game, suggesting that the former seventh overall pick should take Post's minutes moving forward.

“I just find it hard to believe he (Kuminga) wouldn't have been better than those 12 Quinten Post minutes," Simmons said.

While Simmons isn't the only person to be advocating for Kuminga minutes in order for the Warriors to try and match Houston's youthful energy, size and athleticism, most believe that should come in place of Buddy Hield or elsewhere rather than Post.

In saying that, Post may need a good first stint in Game 2 to prevent Kerr pulling a short leash on the 52nd overall pick and trusting more in veteran center Kevon Looney instead.