Quinten Post revelation takes twist as calls for Warriors big to receive shock honor

Barely two months ago NBA fans outside the Golden State Warriors wouldn't have ever heard of Quinten Post. A late second-round pick who was on a two-way contract, the Dutchman found himself developing in the G League with Santa Cruz.

Fast-forward to now and Post is proving one of the most impactful rookies in the league, having been a complete revelation for the Warriors who have won 10 of their past 12 games and reached the top six in the Western Conference standings.

There are calls for Warriors rookie Quinten Post to receive a shock honor

Post had one of his more underwhelming performances in a big matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but the 24-year-old bounced back on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets as he proved critical in the fourth-quarter of Golden State's comeback 121-119 victory.

With the Warriors having entered the final period down by three at Barclays Center, Post played over 10 of the final 12 minutes to help his team close out an impressive 4-1 road-trip. Post had four points, three rebounds, an assist and a block in the fourth, while also being a +10 in the quarter and +13 for the game -- only behind Jimmy Butler's +17.

While the seven-foot big man has been a huge development for Golden State since entering the rotation in late January, his stature took a new twist on Thursday as Brett Siegel of Clutch Points called for Post to receive All-Rookie honors at season's end.

Maybe this is a little bit of a reach to some, but I think Quinten Post deserves All-Rookie honors.



Post has still only appeared in 25 career games, meaning his case for All-Rookie honors would be a shock one. However, unlike the major NBA awards like MVP, rookies don't need to have played the 65-game requirement to be eligible.

That means Post could still make a push for All-Rookie honors over the final 19 games of the season, and may actually benefit from what's long been regarded as a fairly weak class in comparison to most years.

Post is top 15 in both points and rebounds per game, but it's his 3-point shooting that ultimately stands out from the crowd. Not only is he the best big man shooter in the class (and already one of the best in the league), he ranks second behind Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell in 3-point percentage among all rookies (minimum 20 games played).

The box score numbers also don't paint a picture of just how much he's impacted Golden State's turnaround, which might actually be Post's biggest argument for an All-Rookie spot after being out of the rotation for over 40 games.

There's still plenty of work to be done to reach the honor, yet the fact its even a consideration is a testament to Post and the Warriors who also had Brandin Podziemski selected in the All-Rookie First Team last year.