Quinten Post update leaves Steve Kerr and Warriors with necessary rotation move

The Golden State Warriors will be looking for back-to-back wins when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, having comfortably accounted for the Phoenix Suns in a 133-95 blowout victory on Tuesday.

With four teams entering the night with a 47-32 record, the Warriors will have an opportunity to further solidify a top six spot and perhaps push for home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

However, they will have to do it without Quinten Post, with the impressive rookie center out for a second-consecutive game due to illness. Golden State will also be without Gary Payton II who missed Tuesday's win as well with knee inflammation following an impressive 16-point performance in Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

Trayce Jackson-Davis should see big minutes against the Spurs

Post's absence against the Suns allowed for some rare first-half playing time for Trayce Jackson-Davis after months of largely being outside the rotation mix. The second-year center took advantage, connecting with Stephen Curry on a pair of alley-oop dunks as part of a seven-point opening stint.

In his most playing time since January, Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points and eight rebounds that also included a highlight slam over Mason Plumlee in the fourth-quarter. The 25-year-old's 13 points were the most he's had in a game in nearly three months when he had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Detroit Pistons on January 9.

While it may be hard to take too much from such a one-sided contest against a Suns team that offered little resistance, Jackson-Davis did provide a reminder of his athleticism and unique traits that Post and veteran big man Kevon Looney don't possess.

With Post out again on Wednesday, Steve Kerr should have no choice but to turn back to Jackson-Davis in the hope that he can deliver again in similar fashion. This could provide a huge opportunity for the former 57th overall pick so close to the postseason, and may leave some serious rotation questions for Kerr if Jackson-Davis can play well.

Payton's absence could also lead to more minutes for the likes of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Gui Santos, with Golden State able to share playing time around on Tuesday thanks to the dominant victory.

The Spurs will also be entering on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the L.A. Clippers at Intuit Dome on Tuesday. They've been without stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox for a fair period, subsequently going 9-18 since the All-Star break which included a 148-106 loss to the Warriors on March 30.