Warriors insider hints at shock Quinten Post free agency outcome

Quinten Post's future with the Golden State Warriors faces real uncertainty heading into restricted free agency, with one insider even hinting towards the Dutchman being done with the franchise after only two seasons.

Post endured an underwhelming sophomore year after emerging in a real way during his rookie season, while Golden State's acquisition of former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis at February's deadline may have signalled their lack of faith in the young big.

Warriors insider hints at Quinten Post's departure this offseason

Nick Friedell of The Athletic went through every Warrior player from this season's roster and put a percentage chance of them returning. Quite shockingly given his impact in year one, Post was given the lowest chance of being back at just 15%.

"Post’s future largely hinges on what happens with Horford and Porziņģis. Post fell out of the rotation at the end of the season, but Kerr has praised his talent at various points and offered optimism about his potential success in the league," Friedell wrote.

Seth Curry, who played only 10 games and less than 135 total minutes on the season, was given a more favorable 30% chance of returning despite his injury concerns. Even Charles Bassey, who appeared in only five games at the end of the regular season, was given a higher chance (20%) than Post of returning to the fold as a center option next season.

While the seven-footer is hardly a guarantee of returning, Golden State could be making a mistake if they simply dismiss Post as easily as what Friedell's 15% analysis would suggest. Sure, his second season didn't deliver what he or the franchise had hoped, but he did show some improvements defensively earlier in the season.

Quinten Post could still prove a long-term NBA player

If Post can continue those strides defensively to at least become competent on that end of the floor, then he could still be a long-term NBA player should his 3-point shooting return towards the team-high 40.8% mark he was at during his rookie year.

Given he shot 42.6% and 43.1% from deep in his last two collegiate years, NBA teams should still be buying into Post's 3-point shooting despite falling to 33.6% this past season. Having a floor-spacing seven-footer is incredibly valuable in today's NBA, meaning Post will almost assuredly get another NBA contract even if it's not with Golden State.

His value and reputation may have gone downhill over the second-half of this season, but giving Post just a 15% chance of returning to the Warriors feels dramatic and isn't reflective of who he could still become in the league.