Are the Golden State Warriors going to make another trade? The February 6 deadline is fast approaching and trade rumors surround the franchise are once again gaining steam.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype on Thursday, the Warriors are inquiring about four different potential options on the NBA trade market. Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valancuinas and Robert Williams III were all named in the report as possible Warriors trade targets, so let's rank the quartet in terms of who would be the best acquisition for Golden State.

1. Nikola Vucevic is the clear best option for Golden State

There is no question that Vucevic is the best player on this list. He is averaging a 20-point double-double, is shooting 42.2% from three, and is an underrated passer. On the offensive end he has the potential to be a perfect fit for the Warriors who are in desperate need of help, having ranked 24th in offensive rating over the past 15 games.

The only concerns are about his contract and his price. It was previously reported that the starting bid for Vucevic was two second round picks. The Warriors could definitely afford that, or even a protected first, so who would they need to send out to match Vucevic’s contract?

Unfortunately getting Vucevic could mean giving up fan favorites like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. To make the money work at least one if not both of their contracts would likely need to be included. Although neither have contributed a ton this season, that could be a tough pill to swallow. Vucevic’s contract will also be expiring after next season and could be used in a trade for another star on a large contract during the offseason.

2. Jonas Valanciunas is on a reasonable contract

Valanciunas is probably the least sexy option for the Dubs. He only makes around $10 million a year, but has two years left on his contract. He would provide the Warriors with size and scoring like Vucevic, but just less efficiently. The Warriors wouldn’t have to give up as much of their depth to get him which is what makes this trade easier from a salary standpoint.

One issue is that Valanciunas’ three-point percentage has fallen off a cliff this season. He is shooting just 21.7% from three -- by far the lowest of his career. Without even a threat of stretching the floor, Valanciunas’ fit next to Draymond Green becomes much less enticing.

3. John Collins would bring intriguing potential

Collins is essentially a more expensive, younger, but not as good version of Vucevic. If the price is right he could be an interesting option. He is shooting almost 44% from three this season, and is averaging 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 27 games this season. The Warriors could definitely use his scoring and athleticism, the latter of which could make him more viable defensively than Vucevic.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Danny Ainge is famous for being an incredibly shrewd and difficult trade partner. Collins’ price may end up being too high and just to match salary, the Warriors would either have to give up someone like Wiggins (absolutely not), or multiple rotation depth players (Kyle Anderson, Looney, Payton) along with draft assets.

4. Robert Williams III is a risk

Robert Williams III is a risky option for the Warriors. When healthy he is one of the most exciting and dynamic rim protectors in the league, but the problem is he hasn’t ever really been able to stay on the floor.

Williams has only played 18 games over the last two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors probably wouldn’t have to give up a ton to get him, and maybe they believe their training staff can fix his health issues. If they can’t, the Warriors would be on the hook for another $13.3 million next season for a player that can’t stay on the court.