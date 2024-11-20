Ranking 5 players Warriors could target in trade with Nets
A strong 10-3 start to the season may actually incentivize the Golden State Warriors to be more active before the February 6 trade deadline, with the franchise currently atop an incredibly competitive Western Conference after the Oklahoma City Thunder's surprising loss on Tuesday.
If the Warriors are on the lookout for an upgrade or two in the coming months, then it's become glaringly obvious which team would be willing to become a trade partner. The Brooklyn Nets are 6-9 through 15 games, likely outplaying even their own expectations under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The Warriors could be interested in a number of Brooklyn players
The better-than-expected start could force the Nets into trading away some of their core players earlier than first though, with Sam Amick of The Athletic reporting on Tuesday that Brooklyn are "expected to be open for business" on the trade market.
"The trade deadline is still nearly three months away, but there is plenty of chatter about Brooklyn being the place to go for contending teams looking for upgrades when that crucial time of roster-building finally arrives," Amick wrote.
The Nets don't have any out-and-out stars per se, but they do have some quality roles players that could help the Warriors and other rival teams. Let's rank five players by level of potential Golden State interest, taking into account on-court impact, role, contract etc.
5. Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton is averaging 8.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 11 games so far this season, though those numbers are deflated a little by having started on a minutes restriction. The 6'11" big man could a valuable pickup for a number of playoff-contending teams, but his $28.4 million deal for this season makes things incredibly difficult.
Claxton isn't enough of an upgrade from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney to justify what the Warriors would have to send out from a salary-matching standpoint, not to mention the draft assets the Nets may want in addition.
4. Dorian Finney-Smith
Dorian Finney-Smith is also going to have value as a prototypical 3-and-D wing, having averaged 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds on 42.5% shooting from beyond the arc so far this season. The 31-year-old's $14.9 million deal also makes it easier to match salaries, yet it would still require Golden State to give up at least two of the depth pieces.
Would be trading two bench players and a draft pick be worth it for a player who's also likely to come off the bench? It's certainly not as appealing as it previously was even if Finney-Smith has had a good start to the season.
3. Cam Thomas
In Golden State's two losses to the L.A. Clippers this season, they could have certainly done with more shot-making and shot-creation outside Stephen Curry. The team's lack of a secondary offensive star is still a slight concern against good defenses in half-court situations, and while Thomas isn't a star just yet, he's certainly putting up the numbers to suggest he could be.
The fourth-year guard is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 46/39/87 shooting splits. That doesn't equate to being a great fit for the Warriors, with his defense sure to be a concern combined with the fact he doesn't scream a Steve Kerr-style of player in terms of the motion offense.
A $4 million salary makes things easy to match from a trade standpoint, but Thomas will become a restricted free agent next offseason and will assuredly ask for a contract that a team like Golden State could balk at.
2. Cam Johnson
Cam Johnson's lights-out shooting from the power forward position could certainly bring value to a team that lacks spacing at the four-five spot. The 28-year-old's averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists to start the season, having shot 39.3% from three on nearly eight attempts per game.
The issue again stems from Johnson making $23.6 million this season, once again making it questionable whether it's worth the Warriors gutting some of their depth who isn't threatening an All-Star team.
1. Dennis Schroder
Brandin Podziemski's recent form has been underwhelming as Golden State's backup point guard, with the 21-year-old not providing much of a scoring threat across recent games. If this sort of form continues, the Warriors could be in the market for a more proven veteran option prior to the trade deadline.
There wouldn't come much better than Dennis Schroder as a backup point guard, with the 31-year-old currently in a starting role with the Nets where he's averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting a career-high 41.4% from beyond the arc.
The Warriors may aim higher in trying to find an All-Star or someone who will play 30+ minutes per game, yet Schroder's expiring $13 million deal does make it plausible that they could have interest in Podziemski doesn't turn things around.