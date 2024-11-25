Ranking 6 Targets Warriors could trade for using De'Anthony Melton's salary
A season-ending injury was a cruel blow for De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors, with the 26-year-old guard appearing to have settled beautifully into a starting role alongside Stephen Curry in the back court.
As brutal as it so soon after the devastating injury news, trade speculation has grown not only because Melton leaves a major hole the Warriors need to fill, but because his $12.8 million expiring contract is now an obvious trade piece.
Ranking 6 trade targets Warriors could acquire using De'Anthony Melton's salary
There's a few different ways Golden State could go if they wish to move Melton's salary. They could combined him with other players/assets to try and get a $20+ million player, particularly if they feel they need a significant upgrade.
However, if they just want to do a 1-for-1 trade, rebuilding teams will have interest in taking Melton's expiring salary in exchange for one of their players if the Warriors stump up the requisite draft capital in the process.
There's a number of valuable rotation players Golden State could acquire in such a scenario, so let's rank six that could be foreseeably available before the February 6 trade deadline.
6. Jonas Valancuinas
A bruising veteran big man, Jonas Valancuinas is still likely to become a trade candidate after signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards during the offseason. Valancuinas is a more offensively skilled center than Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, potentially providing the Warriors with a genuine post-up scoring threat who can occassionally step out and hit jump-shots.
There are question marks on Valancuinas' fit within the Golden State system though, which combined with likely having to give up at least one first-round pick to the Wizards, suggests the Warriors could do better.
5. Larry Nance Jr.
A versatile player on both ends of the floor, Larry Nance Jr. does seem like a Warrior-style player who could even potentially close in lineups alongside Draymond Green. It feels like Golden State already have a similar option with Kyle Anderson though, meaning the upside probably isn't worth it given the Atlanta Hawks would require something significant to move on from the 31-year-old.
4. Dennis Schroder
Interest in Dennis Schroder may come down to whether Brandin Podziemski turns his form around over the next 6-8 weeks, and therefore whether Golden State need to look at acquiring a more proven veteran point guard.
Schroder is having an excellent season for the Brooklyn Nets, putting up 17.2 points and 6.5 assists per game on over 40% shooting from 3-point range. He'd instantly become arguably the best backup point guard in the league with the Warriors, and could also play some minutes alongside Curry to allow the 2x MVP to play more off the ball.
3. Robert Williams III
Trayce Jackson-Davis has returned to form a little over recent games, yet there's still question marks on whether he can be the starting center on a deep playoff team. If the Warriors want an upgrade at the center spot, a healthy Robert Williams III would certainly provide it.
The issue is Williams isn't much of an offensive threat, leaving the similar spacing issues Golden State already has in their front court now. Combine that with the extensive injury history and would the franchise really be willing to give up significant draft assets to acquire the former Celtic?
2. Donte DiVincenzo
Should the Warriors look for a specific Melton replacement to start alongside Curry in the back court, then they're probably going to do no better in terms of contract affordability than looking at reuniting with Donte DiVincenzo.
It's unlikely that the Minnesota Timberwolves put DiVincenzo on the table so shortly after acquiring him, but it's at least been put on the agenda already by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. A playoff team like the Timberwolves aren't going to take on an injured Melton, though perhaps there could be a 3-team trade where they get a different rotation player, a rebuilding team gets Melton and draft assets, and the Warriors get DiVincenzo.
1. Kelly Olynyk
We know Golden State had interest in Kelly Olynyk dating back to last trade deadline, and they could foreseeably do so again if the rebuilding Toronto Raptors make the Canadian available. Olynyk's size, shooting and ball-handling would be perfect for the Warrior front court, perhaps finally solving the void that was left after Otto Porter Jr.'s departure in 2022.
Olynyk wouldn't necessarily become a starter, yet he'd certainly be part of closing lineups that gives the Warriors spacing while retaining size. The 6'11" big man has been on the sidelines injured to start this season, but averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 38.7% 3-point shooting across 2023-24.