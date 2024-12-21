Trade speculation surrounding the Golden State Warriors continues to heat up, with the franchise's horrid recent form only furthering the chances of significant change prior to the February 6 deadline.

Despite trading for Dennis Schroder less than a week ago, the Warriors continue to be mentioned as one of the most active teams in the league when it comes to making moves in the coming weeks.

Ranking players recently linked to the Warriors

Jimmy Butler continues to be the biggest name connected to a potential trade, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points suggesting on Friday that Golden State "should absolutely be labeled as the favorites to trade" for the 6x All-Star.

However, the Warriors are evidently exploring all possible options including a range of players in various positions and at different salary points. Seigel linked Golden State to no less than nine players in addition to Butler in Friday's report, leading to wide-spread conversation on what the front office could do and who they should target.

Let's rank the nine players based on their positional fit, contract and what it would likely take for the Warriors to acquire them.

9. Matisse Thybulle - Obvious Pass

Long-viewed as one of the best defensive wings in the league, Matisse Thybulle is yet to play with the Portland Trail Blazers this season as he recovers from injury. The 27-year-old is in the second of a three-year contract making $11 million this season, with a likelihood that he'll pick up his player option for next season.

For as a good a defender as Thybulle is, he's never averaged more than 5.7 points in a season and is a career 33.8% 3-point shooter. Golden State already have enough players on the roster with offensive limitations, making Thybulle a futile addition that shouldn't be considered.

8. Bruce Brown - Obvious Pass

This isn't the first time Bruce Brown has been linked to the Warriors in recent weeks, but he too like Thybulle has yet to play this season due to injury. A key part of the Denver Nuggets 2023 championship team, Brown is on an expiring $23 million contract and is likely to be moved by the Toronto Raptors before the deadline.

Given that salary, it's difficult to see Golden State giving up a trio of role players for what would just be a different role player. As a defensive-minded guard on that money, the Warriors should have little interest and should alternatively be targeting size and offense.

7. De'Andre Hunter - Pass

De'Andre Hunter's numbers so far this season have been terrific -- 19.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 48/45/87 shooting splits. Is that a reliable indication of what he can do moving forward, or is it a short stretch that could give the Atlanta Hawks the perfect opportunity to offload him?

Making $21.7 million this season and owed over $48 million across the next two years, it's hard to see the Warriors taking the risk to find out. It's hard to see where Hunter would fit in and how much upside he'd actually bring to a team still trying to envisage a deep playoff run.

6. Dorian Finney-Smith - Maybe

Dorian Finney-Smith may bring less upside than Hunter as a similar 3-and-D type wing, but he also makes nearly $10 million less which makes it much easier for Golden State to match salaries. The Brooklyn Nets are also likely to be more motivated than the Hawks to make a trade, as proven in the Warriors' deal for Dennis Schroder less than a week ago.

Finney-Smith is currently averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds with the Nets this season, shooting 47.4% from the floor and a very impressive 45.2% from 3-point range.

5. Donte DiVincenzo- Maybe

Donte DiVincenzo has had a rough time in Minnesota since his inclusion in the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York just before the start of the season. The 27-year-old's scoring has dropped from 15.5 to 8.5 points per game, having shot 32.5% from three after 40.1% last season.

Given they just traded for Schroder, it's difficult to see Golden State trading for another guard before the deadline. However, DiVincenzo does have history with the franchise and is on a long-term team-friendly contract assuming he can return to somewhere near his best.

4. Jonas Valancuinas - Maybe

On the surface Jonas Valancuinas doesn't particularly feel like a Warrior-style player. In saying that, the same could be said for Schroder and Golden State still traded for him because he appears to solve a few very important issue.

You could make the same argument for Valancuinas who would instantly provide an offensive upgrade to Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Whether Steve Kerr would actually use that enough for it to be worthwhile is a completely different question, but it's worth a look if it didn't require a first-round pick (which it probably will).

3. Kyle Kuzma - Interested

If the Warriors are going to partake in trade discussions with the Washington Wizards, they should be interested in Kyle Kuzma more so than Valancuinas. The 2020 NBA champion is having an injury-interrupted season, but has otherwise averaged over 21 points and 6.5 rebounds in each of the past two years.

Golden State needs some more size and offensive punch, something Kuzma can provide at 6'9". The 29-year-old is also on a descending contract over the next two seasons, making him an attractive target for various teams before the deadline.

2. Cameron Johnson - Very Interested

Cameron Johnson continues to do his trade value no harm, going for 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. The 6'8" forward is now averaging 19.2 points on 43.1% 3-point shooting, making him a similar option to Kuzma but more efficient and likely a better fit in the Golden State system.

The Warriors could have tried to expand the Schroder trade to include Johnson, but preferred to keep it a simplified one at this stage. That doesn't mean things could change prior to the deadline, particularly if they're willing to give up former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga.

1. Nikola Vucevic - Very Interested

Another who's doing nothing to harm his trade value, Nikola Vucevic is currently averaging 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season on 59/48/86 shooting splits. The 2x All-Star would bring defensive concerns to the Warriors, but his spacing at the five spot would bring a whole new element the franchise desperately needs.

Vucevic also makes slightly less than both Johnson and Kuzma from a salary standpoint, and may also require less to be relinquished from an asset perspective. It's a high upside play that is likely to come with little risk, perhaps aside from the opportunity cost of going after Butler or another star player.